Quenton Nelson is now the veteran that young players look up to

When Quenton Nelson first arrived in Indianapolis as a rookie in 2018, he had veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo to help him navigate his first year.

"I remember looking towards the older guys, seeing the beard and grey hairs, and just being like, 'Dang, this guy's a grown ass man,'" Nelson said Wednesday.

Now, after eight fast-moving seasons in the NFL, Nelson is the one young players look to for guidance and advice as they make the same transition. Rookie guard Jalen Farmer has already made an impression on Nelson, and he noticed it right out of the gates.

"(He's) talented, wants to get better and is asking a lot of questions," Nelson said of the Florida alum. "And listening to the answers and trying to apply it."

Second-year tackle Jalen Travis started the last four games of the 2025 season on the same offensive line as Nelson. Travis, Nelson explained, has intangible skills that cannot be coached, which has made him stand out on the line.