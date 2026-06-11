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Quenton Nelson is now the veteran that young players look up to

Nelson was drafted in the first round by the Colts in 2018. The three-time AP First Team All-Pro guard is now a locker room leader, especially on the offensive line.

Jun 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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When Quenton Nelson first arrived in Indianapolis as a rookie in 2018, he had veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo to help him navigate his first year.

"I remember looking towards the older guys, seeing the beard and grey hairs, and just being like, 'Dang, this guy's a grown ass man,'" Nelson said Wednesday.

Now, after eight fast-moving seasons in the NFL, Nelson is the one young players look to for guidance and advice as they make the same transition. Rookie guard Jalen Farmer has already made an impression on Nelson, and he noticed it right out of the gates.

"(He's) talented, wants to get better and is asking a lot of questions," Nelson said of the Florida alum. "And listening to the answers and trying to apply it."

Second-year tackle Jalen Travis started the last four games of the 2025 season on the same offensive line as Nelson. Travis, Nelson explained, has intangible skills that cannot be coached, which has made him stand out on the line.

"I'm really impressed with him, and I thought he stepped up big for us last year," Nelson said. "He's going to stay on track and be even better this year."

Veteran Minicamp Day 2: Fundamentals focus during field work | Photo Gallery

The Colts return to the practice field for Day 2 of minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

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The offensive line consistently stays after practice to get extra work in, despite this time of year being considered more of a lull. No matter what point of the offseason it is, Nelson treats it all the same.

"I'm extremely blessed to be in the NFL and be playing for the Colts," he said. "I don't take it for granted, and I just want to win."

Part of what keeps Nelson motivated is every NFL player's dream: to win the Super Bowl. For the Colts, that journey starts with winning the AFC South, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2014.

"The goal hasn't changed, but the approach over the years has changed as you grow up and learn things," Nelson said. "That's what motivates me: winning and doing the best for my teammates and for all the people in the building who believe in me."

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