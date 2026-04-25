Colts select Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry in sixth round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their defensive line on Saturday, selecting Ohio State defensive end and Greenwood, Ind. native Caden Curry in the sixth round (No. 214 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 257 pound Curry played all four years in college at Ohio State, where he totaled 14.5 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and 107 total tackles.
In 2025, it was Curry – not Arvell Reese, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft – who led the Buckeyes in sacks (11) and tackles for a loss (16.5). Curry earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.
Curry attended Center Grove High School and helped the Trojans win consecutive state titles in 2020 and 2021, and was a finalist for Indiana's Mr. Football in his senior season. Curry also starred for Center Grove's baseball team, which won a Class 4A regional title his junior season.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Caden Curry in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Ohio State.
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