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Colts select Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry in sixth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Curry, a Center Grove alum, led Ohio State in sacks and tackles for a loss in 2025. 

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:24 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts added to their defensive line on Saturday, selecting Ohio State defensive end and Greenwood, Ind. native Caden Curry in the sixth round (No. 214 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 257 pound Curry played all four years in college at Ohio State, where he totaled 14.5 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and 107 total tackles.

In 2025, it was Curry – not Arvell Reese, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft – who led the Buckeyes in sacks (11) and tackles for a loss (16.5). Curry earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

Curry attended Center Grove High School and helped the Trojans win consecutive state titles in 2020 and 2021, and was a finalist for Indiana's Mr. Football in his senior season. Curry also starred for Center Grove's baseball team, which won a Class 4A regional title his junior season.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Caden Curry in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Ohio State.

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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry recovers a fumble against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry recovers a fumble against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State's Caden Curry (92) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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Ohio State's Caden Curry (92) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
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Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry looks on during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
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Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry looks on during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry celebrates their win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry celebrates their win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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