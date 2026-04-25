Colts select Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts added another linebacker to their defense on Saturday, selecting Oregon's Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round (No. 135 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 230 pound Boettcher (pronounced: BETCH-er) totaled 269 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions over four seasons at Oregon (2022-2025). In 2025, Boettcher totaled 136 tackles over 15 games for the Ducks.

Boettcher was a high school quarterback in Eugene, Ore., but despite being a three-star recruit, he committed to his hometown Oregon Ducks as a baseball player. He played two seasons for Oregon as a center fielder before earning a spot as a walk-on linebacker in 2022, Dan Lanning's first year as head coach; he continued playing baseball through 2024 and was a 13th-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft.

In his final season as a baseball player at Oregon (2024), Boettcher hit 12 home runs with an .872 OPS.