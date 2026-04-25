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Colts select Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Boettcher totaled 136 tackles for Oregon in 2025. 

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:46 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts added another linebacker to their defense on Saturday, selecting Oregon's Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round (No. 135 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 230 pound Boettcher (pronounced: BETCH-er) totaled 269 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions over four seasons at Oregon (2022-2025). In 2025, Boettcher totaled 136 tackles over 15 games for the Ducks.

Boettcher was a high school quarterback in Eugene, Ore., but despite being a three-star recruit, he committed to his hometown Oregon Ducks as a baseball player. He played two seasons for Oregon as a center fielder before earning a spot as a walk-on linebacker in 2022, Dan Lanning's first year as head coach; he continued playing baseball through 2024 and was a 13th-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft.

In his final season as a baseball player at Oregon (2024), Boettcher hit 12 home runs with an .872 OPS.

Boettcher led Oregon in tackles in 2024 and 2025 and was named a team captain in 2025.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Bryce Boettcher in the fourth of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Oregon.

bryce-boettcher-photo-gallery
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) runs back to the bench after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) runs back to the bench after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass over Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass over Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates towards fans as time runs down for an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates towards fans as time runs down for an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle WA, Oregon on November 29, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)
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The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle WA, Oregon on November 29, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) intercepts a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) intercepts a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Matt Marton
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, center, celebrates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
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Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, center, celebrates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46), of Oregon, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46), of Oregon, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
The Oregon Ducks take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on September 8, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)
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The Oregon Ducks take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on September 8, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)

The Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR on September 20, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)
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The Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR on September 20, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)

The Oregon Ducks take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania on September 27, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)
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The Oregon Ducks take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania on September 27, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)

The Oregon Ducks take on the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on November 23, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)
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The Oregon Ducks take on the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on November 23, 2025 (Eric Evans Photography)

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
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Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) participates in the 40-yard dash at the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
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Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) participates in the 40-yard dash at the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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