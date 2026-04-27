10 Colts Things on 2026 NFL Draft: CJ Allen brings toughness & leadership, how A.J. Haulcy could help Lou Anarumo's versatile coverages, Jalen Farmer boosts offensive line & how Caden Curry stayed in Indy

1. The Colts wanted to get younger and faster on defense – and the draft fell in a way they were able to accomplish that without a first round pick.

A few days after the Colts' 2025 season ended with a seventh consecutive loss, general manager Chris Ballard laid out a mandate for what he needed to address on defense in the upcoming offseason.

"We've got to get younger," Ballard said. "We've got to get faster, unequivocally, on defense."

It's not that the Colts' offense didn't need to improve – more on that later – but that group, broadly, has both youth and speed. After bringing back quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, the Colts didn't enter the 2026 NFL Draft with plain-to-see needs on offense.

But even without a first round pick, Ballard on Day 2 was able to inject youth and speed into two key areas of the Colts' defense – MIKE linebacker and safety, where longtime starters are elsewhere in the NFL. That the Colts didn't need to snag an offensive player with those picks helped them land Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (after trading down in the second round) and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (in the third round).

Between the Colts' selections of Allen and Haulcy, 14 of the 24 picks made were offensive players: Two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, six tight ends, one tackle and two centers.

Quarterback, tight end and center are not positions of need – not with Jones, Tyler Warren and Tanor Bortolini turning in strong 2025 seasons – and the Colts feel good about their plan at tackle (Jalen Travis) and wide receiver (broadly, utilizing Josh Downs more). But not needing to jump in on those runs (especially at tight end) allowed the Colts to sit back and draft players on Friday they believe can contribute on defense as soon as this upcoming season.