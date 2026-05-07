More mascots set to join 'Blue's Birthday Bash' on May 15

Blue is entering his 21st season providing his unique brand of gameday entertainment, skits and sideline antics. He was inducted in the national Mascot Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a five-time "NFL Mascot of the Year." When he is not busy with gameday and hundreds of public appearances across Indiana, fans can find Blue on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and one of the NFL's top TikTok accounts. For more info, or to request an appearance by Blue, visit Colts.com/Blue.