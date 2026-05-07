More mascots set to join 'Blue's Birthday Bash' on May 15

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the final group of mascot guests who will join Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, on May 15, at the world‑renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Five-time NFL Mascot of the Year and Mascot Hall of Fame inductee "Blue" will be joined by mascots from across the NHL, including NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils), Victor E. Green (Dallas Stars), Buoy (Seattle Kraken), Louie (St. Louis Blues) and ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning).
Blue also will welcome fellow NFL mascots KC Wolf (Kansas City Chiefs), Roary (Detroit Lions), Miles (Denver Broncos) and Blitz (Seattle Seahawks).
In addition to meeting the mascots, Colts kids and their families are invited to explore the museum's Sports Legends Experience for an evening of interactive activities, outdoor fun and birthday surprises. Fans can enjoy a full lineup of activities, including a mascot parade, home run derby, dodgeball and more.
Blue's Birthday Bash is open to the public, but all attendees must download a ticket from Colts.com/BluesBirthday while supplies last. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for ages 17 and under.
|WHEN:
|Friday, May 15; 6:30-9:30p.m.
|WHERE:
|The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian St.
|PARKING:
|Free parking available in the visitor parking garage, Water Clock Lot, Train Lot or Polar Bear Lot.
|NOTE:
|Mascot appearances and schedules are subject to change!
Blue is entering his 21st season providing his unique brand of gameday entertainment, skits and sideline antics. He was inducted in the national Mascot Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a five-time "NFL Mascot of the Year." When he is not busy with gameday and hundreds of public appearances across Indiana, fans can find Blue on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and one of the NFL's top TikTok accounts. For more info, or to request an appearance by Blue, visit Colts.com/Blue.
View photos from Blue's Birthday Bash hosted at the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis! Blue's Birthday Bash included sports activities, special guest appearances by Blue's friends, and more!