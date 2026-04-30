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Colts announce mascot lineup for "Blue's Birthday Bash" on May 15

The Indianapolis Colts will once again host Blue’s Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, at the world-renowned Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, celebrating the birthday of four-time NFL Mascot of the Year “Blue.” 

Apr 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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Blue is scheduled to be joined by mascot friends from around the NFL, including "KC Wolf" (Kansas City Chiefs), "Miles" (Denver Broncos) and "Toro" (Houston Texans). Additional mascot appearances may be announced.

What's more, Colts kids and their families are invited to the museum's Sports Legends Experience for an evening of activities, outdoor fun and birthday surprises. Fans also can enjoy various activities including a parade, home run derby, dodgeball and more.

Blue's Birthday Bash is open to the public, but all attendees must download a ticket at Colts.com/BluesBirthday while supplies last. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for ages 17 and under.

WHEN:

Fri., May 15

6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

WHERE:

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N Meridian St.

PARKING

Free parking is available in the visitor parking garage, Water Clock Lot, Train Lot or Polar Bear Lot.

NOTE

Mascot appearances and schedules are subject to change.

Blue is entering his 21st season providing his unique brand of gameday entertainment, skits and sideline antics. He was inducted in the national Mascot Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a four-time "NFL Mascot of the Year." When he is not busy with gameday and hundreds of public appearances across Indiana, fans can find Blue on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and one of the NFL's top TikTok accounts.

For more info, or to request an appearance by Blue, visit Colts.com/Blue.

Blue's Birthday Bash 2024

View photos from Blue's Birthday Bash hosted at the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis! Blue's Birthday Bash included sports activities, special guest appearances by Blue's friends, and more!

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