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What Daniel Jones learned about himself during recovery from Achilles' injury

Jones sustained the injury in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

May 28, 2026 at 01:40 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Daniel Jones is no stranger to long-term injuries. The Duke alum sustained a neck injury in 2021 that required surgery and an ACL tear in 2023. Both injuries happened when he played for the New York Giants.

During the Colts' Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025, Jones tore his Achilles, sidelining him for the final four games of the season. Thus began the long road to recovery, which can be as challenging mentally as it is physically.

Jones has been doing everything he can physically. During an OTA practice Wednesday, he was able to snap the ball and drop back in individual drills. After, he ran up and down the field multiple times.

Throughout the process, Jones has been rehabbing with the Colts' training staff, and he has been in the building for all of it, including film sessions.

"You feel more a part of it," Jones said of being able to participate. "Being part of the walkthroughs and going through the plays, it feels more like you're back in the swing of things."

The mental hurdles that come with an injury such as Jones' are not to be ignored. One's gut instinct or competitive desires would tell them to get back up and run far earlier than they should.

For Jones, that has not been the case.

"It's the patience to stick with the process," he said about what he's learned mentally the last few months. "Parts of it are tough, but it's a different way of training and enjoying an offseason that I enjoyed a lot of aspects of."

His patience since the December injury have not gone unnoticed, and head coach Shane Steichen is not surprised with how his starter has handled everything.

"When you rehab like he rehabs and put in the work like he does, it's pretty impressive," Steichen said. "People talk about the fastest way to recover, and it's by doing the rehab process. He's relentless at that and he's doing a hell of a job with it."

Phase 3 Day 1: Colts begin Phase 3 with first OTA practice | Photo Gallery

Players take the field as the Indianapolis Colts begin Phase 3 of the offseason program with their first on-field practice of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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QB Seth Henigan #4
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QB Seth Henigan #4

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Josh Downs #2
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Josh Downs #2

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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DE Laiatu Latu #97, DE Mitchell Melton #54, DT Tim Smith #93, Marion Hobby - Defensive Line and DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DE Laiatu Latu #97, DE Mitchell Melton #54, DT Tim Smith #93, Marion Hobby - Defensive Line and DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Lincoln Pare #36
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RB Lincoln Pare #36

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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29
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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29

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CB Justin Walley #27, CB Mekhi Blackmon #29 and Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator
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CB Justin Walley #27, CB Mekhi Blackmon #29 and Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator

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WR E.J Horton Jr. #10
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WR E.J Horton Jr. #10

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Ashton Dulin #16 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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WR Ashton Dulin #16 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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Sam Khym Strength & Conditioning Assistant/Performance Therapist, Cam Turner - Quarterbacks, QB Daniel Jones #17, TJ Ingels Assistant to the Head Coach and QB Seth Henigan #4
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Sam Khym Strength & Conditioning Assistant/Performance Therapist, Cam Turner - Quarterbacks, QB Daniel Jones #17, TJ Ingels Assistant to the Head Coach and QB Seth Henigan #4

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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Cam Turner - Quarterbacks and QB Daniel Jones #17
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Cam Turner - Quarterbacks and QB Daniel Jones #17

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Riley Leonard #15 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Riley Leonard #15 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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TJ Ingels Assistant to the Head Coach and QB Daniel Jones #17
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TJ Ingels Assistant to the Head Coach and QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Matt Goncalves #71
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G Matt Goncalves #71

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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T Jalen Travis #75
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T Jalen Travis #75

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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C Jimmy Morrissey #65
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C Jimmy Morrissey #65

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OL Josh Sills #66
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OL Josh Sills #66

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T Bayron Matos #78
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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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QB Riley Leonard #15 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Riley Leonard #15 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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K Blake Grupe #10
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K Blake Grupe #10

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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DE Durell Nchami #74
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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LB West Weeks #47
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LB West Weeks #47

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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