Colts GM Chris Ballard provides injury updates on Alec Pierce, Daniel Jones, DeForest Buckner, Spencer Shrader & more as offseason program begins

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner: The Colts are targeting training camp for Buckner's return to the field after the 32-year-old underwent a procedure on his neck, which came following a one-game return in Week 16 from a neck injury sustained in Week 9. "He's in a really good spot," Ballard said.

Kicker Spencer Shrader: Ballard said Shrader, who sustained a torn ACL in his plant leg when he was ran into on a PAT attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders last October, has begun kicking again and made a 54-yard field goal recently, Ballard said. Shrader was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month last September prior to his injury, and he'll compete in training camp with fellow kicker Blake Grupe, who made all 21 of his kicks – including a Colts-record 60-yard field goal – after joining the Colts last December.

Cornerback Justin Walley & safety Hunter Wohler: Both 2025 draft picks are "at the end of their rehab" from season-ending injuries sustained last August. The Colts have high expectations for both – Walley could earn a starting role with veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II moving on, and Wohler will be in the mix at safety alongside veterans Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II: Moore requested a trade and told Ballard "it was time for a change" after nine years with the Colts. "Because of our respect level for Kenny, we said said 'okay,'" Ballard said. Moore's situation and trade request, though, is different than the other Colts player who requested a trade, who is...