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Colts GM Chris Ballard provides injury updates on Alec Pierce, Daniel Jones, DeForest Buckner, Spencer Shrader & more as offseason program begins

Colts players arrived Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the beginning of the team's 2026 voluntary offseason program. 

Apr 20, 2026 at 03:42 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Monday offered some pertinent news on a handful of players recovering from injuries:

Wide receiver Alec Pierce: Pierce underwent a cleanup procedure on an ankle that was bothering him, Ballard said, and will not participate in on-field work during OTAs and minicamp in May and June. Pierce dealt with ankle pain last season, and while he told Ballard he could play through it, after consulting with multiple doctors he decided to undergo a cleanup procedure. The Colts expect Pierce, who re-signed in March, to be available for the start of training camp. "It's a three-month recovery, but we don't expect any long-term implications here," Ballard said. Pierce clocked his first career 1,000 yard season in 2025 and has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.

Quarterback Daniel Jones: Ballard on Monday did not rule out Jones, who sustained a torn Achilles on Dec. 7, participating in on-field work during OTAs and minicamp later this spring. However, that doesn't mean Jones, who re-upped with the Colts in March, will see the field before training camp: "He's throwing, he's moving and so he's in a really good spot," Ballard said, "Final timeline – we're all shooting for Week 1 for sure, but w'ell kind of let his body dictate (it)." It's more an indication that Jones' rehab remains on schedule, and that the 28-year-old quarterback is doing everything in his power to be ready to play as soon as possible.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner: The Colts are targeting training camp for Buckner's return to the field after the 32-year-old underwent a procedure on his neck, which came following a one-game return in Week 16 from a neck injury sustained in Week 9. "He's in a really good spot," Ballard said.

Kicker Spencer Shrader: Ballard said Shrader, who sustained a torn ACL in his plant leg when he was ran into on a PAT attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders last October, has begun kicking again and made a 54-yard field goal recently, Ballard said. Shrader was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month last September prior to his injury, and he'll compete in training camp with fellow kicker Blake Grupe, who made all 21 of his kicks – including a Colts-record 60-yard field goal – after joining the Colts last December.

Cornerback Justin Walley & safety Hunter Wohler: Both 2025 draft picks are "at the end of their rehab" from season-ending injuries sustained last August. The Colts have high expectations for both – Walley could earn a starting role with veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II moving on, and Wohler will be in the mix at safety alongside veterans Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II: Moore requested a trade and told Ballard "it was time for a change" after nine years with the Colts. "Because of our respect level for Kenny, we said said 'okay,'" Ballard said. Moore's situation and trade request, though, is different than the other Colts player who requested a trade, who is...

Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.: Richardson is training in Jacksonville and, while Ballard said he's "still recovering a little bit," from the freak eye injury he sustained last October, he's been cleared for activity and is "doing everything." Ballard, too, did not shut the door on Richardson ultimately returning to the Colts if a trade cannot be facilitated. "We've had some calls, but nothing's come to fruition at this time," Ballard said. "So at this point he's still an Indianapolis Colt."

Colts arrive for the first day of offseason programming

Check out the gallery as the Indianapolis Colts return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the 2026 offseason program.

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

© Indianapolis Colts
S Juanyeh Thomas
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S Juanyeh Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Dalton Tucker #68 and G Tanor Bortolini #60
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G Dalton Tucker #68 and G Tanor Bortolini #60

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LB John Bullock
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LB John Bullock

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S Ben Nikkel #34
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S Ben Nikkel #34

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TE Carson Towt
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TE Carson Towt

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S Reuben Lowery III #36
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S Reuben Lowery III #36

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37

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DE Arden Key
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DE Arden Key

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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T Jalen Travis #75
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T Jalen Travis #75

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G Matt Goncalves #71
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G Matt Goncalves #71

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S Daniel Scott #36
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S Daniel Scott #36

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K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

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T Bayron Matos #78
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T Bayron Matos #78

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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S Jonathan Owens
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S Jonathan Owens

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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DT Colby Wooden
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DT Colby Wooden

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CB Cam Taylor-Britt
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt

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T Blake Freeland #73
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T Blake Freeland #73

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WR Eli Pancol #83
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WR Eli Pancol #83

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CB Cameron Mitchell #43
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CB Cameron Mitchell #43

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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K Blake Grupe #10
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K Blake Grupe #10

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TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DT Grover Stewart #90
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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81 and TE Sean McKeon #49
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81 and TE Sean McKeon #49

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DT Micheal Clemons
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DT Micheal Clemons

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DE JT Tuimoloau #91 and WR Ashton Dulin #16
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DE JT Tuimoloau #91 and WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29
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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Charvarius Ward #7
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CB Charvarius Ward #7

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CB Charvarius Ward #7
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CB Charvarius Ward #7

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

© Indianapolis Colts
G Tanor Bortolini #60
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G Tanor Bortolini #60

© Indianapolis Colts
John Bullock LB
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John Bullock LB

© Indianapolis Colts
S Ben Nikkel #34
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S Ben Nikkel #34

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

© Indianapolis Colts
DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

© Indianapolis Colts
T Bayron Matos #78
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T Bayron Matos #78

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DT Grover Stewart #90
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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Charvarius Ward #7
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CB Charvarius Ward #7

© Indianapolis Colts
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