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DeForest Buckner details recovery, aims for training camp return

DT DeForest Buckner spoke Tuesday about his recovery from his 2025 neck injury that sidelined him for seven games.

Apr 21, 2026 at 02:54 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

BUCKNER THUMBNAIL

DeForest Buckner did not take his decision to return for the 2026 season lightly. A significant neck injury in 2025 forced him to contemplate his NFL future.

"I found myself in some deep, dark thoughts about what I'm going to do," he said Tuesday. "Talking to people closest to me, just talking through all these emotions. (I'm) in a good space where I want to be out there this year."

Buckner sustained a herniated disc in his neck in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Despite returning to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he later lost feeling in his upper body. He was placed on injured reserve that week. In an attempt to return in 2025, he traveled to Panama for stem cell injections and returned Week 16 against his former team: the San Francisco 49ers.

He totaled five tackles in a 48-27 loss, but the neck injury ultimately forced Buckner back on injured reserve. He ended up having a season-ending procedure later that week.

"You gotta make sure you're not risking a lot of things that can hurt you in the long term," he said. "And last year, you just got to a point with my neck where the only option was surgery."

The rehab process for a neck injury can be jarring. It isn't one that comes straight forward, especially for someone as active as Buckner.

"I couldn't even pick up my own kids for a little bit," he said of the recovery. "The doc was saying anything heavier than ten pounds (I couldn't pick up) for a while."

Buckner says that once he got the all-clear from his doctor to lift heavier weights, he focused on getting his strength back. He was cleared to run for the first time this week.

The 12 games Buckner has missed over the last two seasons (he missed five games in 2024 with an ankle injury) are the first games he's missed due to an injury since one game during his rookie season in 2026.

Injuries haven't plagued his production, as Buckner averaged 8.1 sacks and 13.1 TFLs per 17 games the last two seasons. From 2020-2023, he averaged 8.4 sacks and 10.8 TFLs per 17 games.

The Colts went 1-6 in games without Buckner in 2025, but the two-time AP All-Pro wants to flip the page on last season's story and be ready for the start of training camp.

"This organization invested in me, and I do whatever I can do to give back," he said. "That's why I'm going to play and make sure we get wins."

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