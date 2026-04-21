DeForest Buckner details recovery, aims for training camp return

DeForest Buckner did not take his decision to return for the 2026 season lightly. A significant neck injury in 2025 forced him to contemplate his NFL future.

"I found myself in some deep, dark thoughts about what I'm going to do," he said Tuesday. "Talking to people closest to me, just talking through all these emotions. (I'm) in a good space where I want to be out there this year."

Buckner sustained a herniated disc in his neck in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Despite returning to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he later lost feeling in his upper body. He was placed on injured reserve that week. In an attempt to return in 2025, he traveled to Panama for stem cell injections and returned Week 16 against his former team: the San Francisco 49ers.

He totaled five tackles in a 48-27 loss, but the neck injury ultimately forced Buckner back on injured reserve. He ended up having a season-ending procedure later that week.

"You gotta make sure you're not risking a lot of things that can hurt you in the long term," he said. "And last year, you just got to a point with my neck where the only option was surgery."

The rehab process for a neck injury can be jarring. It isn't one that comes straight forward, especially for someone as active as Buckner.