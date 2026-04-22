Colts announce '2026 Schedule Challenge'

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced the "2026 Schedule Challenge," where one contestant can win two tickets to Super Bowl LXI by most accurately predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2026 regular season.

The contest begins today – April 22 at 10 a.m. ET – and runs through April 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans may enter at Colts.com/Win. Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize.

Once fans open the challenge on a desktop or mobile device, they will be able to click and place Colts 2026 opponent tiles, in chronological order, to build their schedule prediction. The Colts will award two Super Bowl LXI tickets to the contestant who most accurately predicts the 2026 schedule.

If multiple contestants correctly predict the schedule, a random drawing will determine the winner.