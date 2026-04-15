Ashton Dulin named to Great Midwest Atlantic Conference 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin will be one of two inductees of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's 2026 Hall of Fame class, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

An alum of Malone University in Canton, Oh., Dulin was a Division II standout in his four years as a Pioneer. His strong senior campaign in 2018, where he had at least 100 all-purpose yards in each game, earned him G-MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Malone shut down its football program in 2019 as part of a restructuring process aimed at cutting a $2.5 million structural deficit.

Dulin joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has established himself as a key member of the special teams unit, as well as a depth piece in the receiver room.

He re-signed in 2024, and the decision to stay in Indianapolis was an easy one to make.

"This is home for me," Dulin said after he re-signed. "Knowing that I've been here for so long, (I) kind of understand everybody and everybody understands me. The relationship goes a long way and that means a lot to me, that family aspect."