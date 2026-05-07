 Skip to main content
Advertising

WR Josh Downs hopes for new opportunities in 2026

With Michael Pittman Jr. no longer on the team due to a trade, the outside receiver spot is open.

May 07, 2026 at 09:53 AM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

downs thumb

The Colts' trade of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers left a 784-yard and seven-touchdown hole in their offense. The receiver played in Indianapolis the last six years, becoming a dependable target for 12 different quarterbacks.

One player who may be able to fill that void is fourth-year receiver Josh Downs. The 5-foot-9 former third-round pick recognizes both the contributions Pittman made and what he can do to make up for those.

"Great dude, good leader, tough as nails – I mean, a guy that's produced a lot for us over the past couple of years," Downs said. "We're losing a great player. He has a good opportunity in Pittsburgh. I know he's excited for it. I talked to him about it, but of course we're going to miss him in the room and just around the facility, because he's a great guy. But I mean, at the end of the day, we all want opportunity, so we just got to pick it up where he left off and keep going."

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren's presence made the tight end spot a larger focal point in the Colts' passing game than in years past, leading to less production for Downs. In 2025, he had 58 receptions compared to 72 in 2024, and only totaled 566 yards as opposed to the 803 he had in 2024.

Given the drop in production, Downs was asked Wednesday if he was frustrated with the outcome of his 2025 season.

"It was a little different. My target share went down a little bit," Downs said of last season. "At the end of the day, you just have to do what you can with what you get."

It's not just Downs looking to fill Pittman's shoes. Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine both will compete to replace Pittman's snaps as an outside receiver. Dulin is entering his seventh season with the Colts, and while he's been a special teams ace, he has been viewed as a valuable reserve on offense. Westbrook-Ikhine was signed in March after spending time with the Tennessee Titans (2020-24) and Miami Dolphins (2025). Throughout his career, he has amassed 1,862 yards on 137 receptions.

With a receiver room consisting of Downs' separation ability, Dulin's speed and Westbrook-Ikhine's versatility, the Colts have the talent to make up for what Pittman brought to the team.

"We've tried to do a good job in years past of utilizing those guys for their strengths," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "We're going to try to use guys to the best of the ability to help our offense."

With the exception of Alec Pierce, who signed an extension in March, the Colts receiver room looks quite different from last season. AD Mitchell, too, was part of the November trade package to acquire Sauce Gardner from the Jets.

A constant the last three seasons has been Downs, who is ready to step up to the plate in the absence of Pittman.

"There's probably more opportunities there for me," Downs said. "I'm excited for the new year and to see what happens with it."

Related Content

news

Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks

Linebacker CJ Allen will wear No. 53, while safety A.J. Haulcy will wear No. 25.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

DC Lou Anarumo is excited for what his rookie class can do

The Colts selected five defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Now that he's retired, C Ryan Kelly wants to focus on off-the-field life

The 2016 first-round pick announced his retirement on social media in March.

news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has become a team-building weapon for Colts

The Colts are one of two NFL teams to have a completely home-grown starting offensive line, and all but one of those starters for Tony Sparano Jr.'s group was a top-75 draft pick.

news

From Center Grove to Columbus, Caden Curry's high school coach knows he's ready

Eric Moore, head football coach at Center Grove High School, spoke to Matt Taylor about coaching the Colts' sixth-round pick at CGHS.

news

How national experts view the Colts' 2026 draft class

Despite not having a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts impressed many national analysts

news

Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft

General manager Chris Ballard only selected players from the Big Ten and SEC in the 2026 Draft

news

Defensive end Caden Curry grew up going to Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, he gets to don the horseshoe

The Ohio State Alum was selected by the Colts with pick No. 214 of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

From wide receiver to defensive end, George Gumbs Jr.'s path has been anything but ordinary

The Chicago native was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher chose football over baseball. Now, he's a Colt

The Oregon Duck was selected at pick No. 135 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising