WR Josh Downs hopes for new opportunities in 2026

The Colts' trade of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers left a 784-yard and seven-touchdown hole in their offense. The receiver played in Indianapolis the last six years, becoming a dependable target for 12 different quarterbacks.

One player who may be able to fill that void is fourth-year receiver Josh Downs. The 5-foot-9 former third-round pick recognizes both the contributions Pittman made and what he can do to make up for those.

"Great dude, good leader, tough as nails – I mean, a guy that's produced a lot for us over the past couple of years," Downs said. "We're losing a great player. He has a good opportunity in Pittsburgh. I know he's excited for it. I talked to him about it, but of course we're going to miss him in the room and just around the facility, because he's a great guy. But I mean, at the end of the day, we all want opportunity, so we just got to pick it up where he left off and keep going."

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren's presence made the tight end spot a larger focal point in the Colts' passing game than in years past, leading to less production for Downs. In 2025, he had 58 receptions compared to 72 in 2024, and only totaled 566 yards as opposed to the 803 he had in 2024.

Given the drop in production, Downs was asked Wednesday if he was frustrated with the outcome of his 2025 season.