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The Colts get a Dawg on defense

With pick No. 53, the Colts selected linebacker CJ Allen from the University of Georgia

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:14 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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At pick No. 53 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts grabbed themselves a Dawg.

With the team's first pick of the draft, general manager Chris Ballard selected linebacker CJ Allen from the University of Georgia.

"You got a true linebacker that is able to make your defense better," Allen said Friday. "I really just love football."

The Colts traded LB Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in March, leaving an opening at the position, and it's one that Allen hopes to fill.

"They chose, 'CJ Allen, Linebacker, University of Georgia,'" he said. "They said in the title what they were looking for and what they want in the locker room. I'm coming to make this team better."

As an inside linebacker, Allen's primary goals are simple: run, hit and get to the ball.

The former four-star recruit had his pick of top-tier programs coming out of high school, but he always dreamed of playing for Kirby Smart and Georgia. The No.5 LB in the 2023 class committed to the Dawgs in June 2022.

"Good is not good enough," Allen said of what he learned from Smart. "The standard for us is good is the lowest bar you can be."

Allen also prides himself on his character and how he treats and speaks to others.

Over three seasons in Athens, Allen totaled 205 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. He missed one game in his collegiate career due to a left meniscus clean-up surgery he received in November.

In 2025, Allen was a First Team All-American, as well as First Team All-SEC.

Allen is one of several former Bulldog middle linebackers to take the next step and enter the league. Quay Walker (now with the Las Vegas Raiders) and Roquan Smith (now with Baltimore Ravens) were high picks in previous drafts.

The Colts traded back in the second round, acquiring picks Nos. 53 (second round), 135 (fourth round) and 237 (seventh round) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for picks Nos. 47 (second round) and 249 (seventh round).

2026 Colts Draft Pick: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected CJ Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Georgia.

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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action during an NCAA football game against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-7. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action during an NCAA football game against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-7. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)

Mike Buscher/Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts after a missed field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts after a missed field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) chases Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) chases Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts during pregame warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts during pregame warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (01) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (01) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Allen, CJ-01
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Allen, CJ-03
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Allen, CJ-04
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Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Allen, CJ-06
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Allen, CJ-07
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) is sacked by Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) is sacked by Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentuckyon Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentuckyon Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) catches a pass against Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Mississippi wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) catches a pass against Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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