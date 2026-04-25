The Colts get a Dawg on defense

At pick No. 53 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts grabbed themselves a Dawg.
With the team's first pick of the draft, general manager Chris Ballard selected linebacker CJ Allen from the University of Georgia.
"You got a true linebacker that is able to make your defense better," Allen said Friday. "I really just love football."
The Colts traded LB Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in March, leaving an opening at the position, and it's one that Allen hopes to fill.
"They chose, 'CJ Allen, Linebacker, University of Georgia,'" he said. "They said in the title what they were looking for and what they want in the locker room. I'm coming to make this team better."
As an inside linebacker, Allen's primary goals are simple: run, hit and get to the ball.
The former four-star recruit had his pick of top-tier programs coming out of high school, but he always dreamed of playing for Kirby Smart and Georgia. The No.5 LB in the 2023 class committed to the Dawgs in June 2022.
"Good is not good enough," Allen said of what he learned from Smart. "The standard for us is good is the lowest bar you can be."
Allen also prides himself on his character and how he treats and speaks to others.
Over three seasons in Athens, Allen totaled 205 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. He missed one game in his collegiate career due to a left meniscus clean-up surgery he received in November.
In 2025, Allen was a First Team All-American, as well as First Team All-SEC.
Allen is one of several former Bulldog middle linebackers to take the next step and enter the league. Quay Walker (now with the Las Vegas Raiders) and Roquan Smith (now with Baltimore Ravens) were high picks in previous drafts.
The Colts traded back in the second round, acquiring picks Nos. 53 (second round), 135 (fourth round) and 237 (seventh round) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for picks Nos. 47 (second round) and 249 (seventh round).
The Indianapolis Colts selected CJ Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Georgia.