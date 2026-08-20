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What's new at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2026 season

As the Colts prepare to kick off the 2026 season, fans returning to Lucas Oil Stadium can expect upgraded amenities and fresh gameday experiences designed to make every visit better than ever.

Aug 20, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Colts Communications
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From an all-new pregame show and the debut of the Colts NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform to faster stadium entry, improved WiFi and a transformed Colts Pro Shop, here's what fans can look forward to this season.

Getting Into the Stadium

New Parking Wayfinding System

Fans will notice new color-coded parking signage and enhanced wayfinding throughout major stadium lots. The same color-coding will also be reflected on parking passes and digital platforms to help streamline the arrival experience.

Additional Ticket Scanners at Every Gate

New Alvarado access control systems have been installed at every stadium entrance, helping improve efficiency, reduce wait times and create a smoother entry experience.

Expanded Open-Gate Screening

Open-gate screening technology has been expanded to the West Gate, allowing for faster entry and improved traffic flow during peak arrival times.

Get tickets to Colts home games at Colts.com/SingleGame

New Around Lucas Oil Stadium

Renovated Colts Pro Shop

The newly renovated Colts Pro Shop offers a more immersive shopping experience with upgraded technology, expanded merchandise selections and enhanced Colts branding throughout the space. New digital displays, updated audio features and RFID-powered checkout technology help fans shop faster and more conveniently. Learn more about the Colts Pro Shop here.

Enhanced Stadium WiFi

Lucas Oil Stadium has upgraded to next-generation WiFi 7 technology, providing faster speeds, expanded coverage and a more reliable connection throughout the stadium.

Sustainability Spotlight

Fans can visit Oscar, Lucas Oil Stadium's AI-powered recycling assistant located near Section 121. Simply show Oscar a food or beverage container and he'll help determine how to recycle it properly. The stadium will continue advancing sustainability efforts through expanded recycling initiatives, aluminum beverage cups, food donation programs and its on-site herb garden.

Expanded Colts 50/50 Raffle Access

Fans will have more opportunities than ever to participate in the Colts 50/50 Raffle this season. For the first time, raffle ticket sales will open during each home game week, allowing fans to buy before arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium. Eligible fans located within Indiana can also purchase tickets digitally from anywhere in the state, whether they're cheering from their seats on gameday or participating from home. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and support programs that strengthen communities across Indiana.

Learn more about Colts 50/50 Raffle and purchase tickets digitally at 5050.Colts.com

New Food & Beverage Offerings

Suites

Thirteen new menu items crafted by Sodexo Live!'s culinary team have been added to suite menus, featuring local ingredients and elevated gameday favorites.

Clubs

New offerings for Club seat holders include:

  • Matchup Nacho of the Game, a rotating specialty inspired by each week's opponent and served in a commemorative stadium nacho box.
  • Limited-Edition Prime Rib Sandwich, with only 150 available each game.
  • Seven New Club Favorites, including a Double Smashburger, Meatball Calzone and Chef Tony's Chorizo Tacos.

Stadium-Wide Concessions

Fans will find several new concession offerings throughout Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

New Premium Cooler Cocktails featuring Desnuda Tequila, Ketel One Vodka or Crown Royal Whisky will also be available at Touchdown Taverns and Club Lounge bars, served in commemorative cooler cups fans can take home.

Learn more about all the new food and beverage options here

New in Entertainment

All-New Pregame Show

An all-new showtime experience transforms the countdown to kickoff into a celebration of Colts fans, the city of Indianapolis and the legacy of the Horseshoe, building excitement and anticipation until the Colts take the field.

NFL x Nike Rivalries Game

The Colts will debut their new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform against the Houston Texans on Sept. 27 as part of a league-wide initiative celebrating division rivalries and community pride. The uniform design will be revealed on Aug. 25. Stay tuned to Colts.com/Rivalries for more information.

For Kids & Families

Additional Mamava Pod

A new Mamava Pod has been added on the Loge Level near Section 330, bringing the stadium total to five nursing locations, including four Mamava Pods and one Mother's Room.

Preseason Kids Giveaways

New this year, the first 10,000 fans ages 14 and under at each Colts preseason home game (Aug. 22 vs. Falcons, Aug. 29 vs. Lions) will receive an exclusive youth giveaway item, while supplies last.

Fan Favorites Return

Several popular gameday experiences are also returning in 2026:

  • First Game & Birthday Program: First-time attendees can receive a commemorative First Game pin and certificate, while fans celebrating a birthday can pick up a special birthday pin at Guest Services locations.
  • Sensory Kits & Sensory Room: Providing additional support and resources for guests with sensory accessibility needs.
  • Kids Activity Books: Complimentary Colts activity books and crayons will continue to be available at Guest Services locations throughout the stadium.
  • Kids Meals: Kid-friendly value meals featuring a commemorative Colts cup, drink, chicken, apple slices, string cheese and a Colts prize remain available at select concession locations.

For complete gameday information visit Colts.com/Gameday.

Inside the Colts new 2026 gameday menu

Get a first look at the new food and beverage offerings coming to Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2026 season. From loaded tater tots, footlong corn dogs and premium cocktails to new souvenir vessels, local restaurant partners and elevated club and suite selections, the Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! are bringing even more flavor to the gameday experience.

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