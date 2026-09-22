Colts to debut 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sunday's game vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will debut their "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform at this Sunday's game vs. AFC South division foe Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The uniform is part of the NFL x Nike Rivalries series, a league-wide effort designed to honor the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. As part of the program's second season, all AFC South clubs will don Rivalries uniforms in 2026 and once each season through 2028.
Official Rivalries gear is available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. What's more, the team will celebrate the Rivalry game with events leading into the game, including:
Take a closer look at all the new details of the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform and helmet.
September 22-23: Countdown to Rivalries Sweepstakes
Fans can enter the Countdown to Rivalries Sweepstakes here for a chance to win a custom Colts Rivalries jersey beginning today through tomorrow Wed., Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Learn more at Colts.com/SMS
Friday, September 25: Friday Night Football Tour @ Brownsburg H.S.
The Colts will bring the Rivalries theme to this week's 6A championship rematch between Brownsburg and Westfield as a part of the Friday Night Football Tour, presented by Hellas Construction and sponsored in part by Certor Sports, Collins Flags and Indiana University.
The tour celebrates high school football in Indiana at games across the state in 2026. At each stop, the Colts bring interactive fan activities – including inflatables, giveaways, games, a chance to win Colts prizes and more. Members of the Colts Cheerleaders also will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
WHEN
- 5:45 p.m. - Gates open
- 5:45 - 7:30 p.m. - Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
- 7 p.m. - Kickoff: Westfield vs. Brownsburg
WHERE: Brownsburg High School, 1000 S. Odell St., Brownsburg
Sunday, September 27: Colts vs. Texans
Rivalry-themed activations will take center stage as the Colts host the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Highlights will include:
- Touchdown Town Rivalries Takeover. Fans visiting American Family Insurance Touchdown Town will see Rivalries-themed activities and integration, including 2,000 branded Anvil koozies for fans, while supplies last. Learn more at Colts.com/TouchdownTown.
- Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a Colts Anvil fan chain. Find the full list at Colts.com/Giveaways.
- The Anvil. Colts Legend Jack Doyle will strike the anvil to kick off the game.
- "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will debut uniforms inspired by the Anvil Strike design. Learn more at Colts.com/Anvil
- Halftime. Mascots vs. Pee Wee Football, featuring an appearance by Texans mascot "Toro." Complete information about Sunday's gameday activities can be found at Colts.com/Upcoming
- Commemorative Rivalries Cup. Limited-edition cups will be available at concession stands through the stadium, while supplies last. Check out all the concession available Colts.com/Concessions
- 50/50 Raffle Add-On. Fans can enter this week's raffle – at in person at the game or online at 5050.colts.com – for a chance to win the grand prize, as well as an autographed Alec Pierce Rivalries jersey. Proceeds benefit the Colts Foundation and support programs that strengthen communities across Indiana.
WHEN: 1 p.m. kickoff
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium
TICKETS: Available at Ticketmaster.com
Check out some of the best shots of the new Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform captured during Colts media day
THE RIVALRIES UNIFORM
Elements of the Rivalries uniform include:
METALLIC BLUE HELMET
The Rivalries uniform features a high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue.
ANVIL STEEL JERSEY
Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football.
ENHANCED SHOULDER-PAD STRIPE & GROMMETS
Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring new dimension to one of the Colts most recognizable elements.
HIGH-SHINE FINISHES
Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike.
SILVER HORSESHOE
For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol.
CLASSIC NUMBERS
Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts.
FOR THE SHOE INSIDE COLLAR
The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe
INDY HELMET BUMPER
Featured on the front of the helmet to pay tribute to a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward
Learn more about how the new Rivalries uniform was created:
Get an in-depth look at the making of the new metallic blue Colts Nike Rivalries helmet.
Colts Cheer's new Anvil Strike look
Colts Cheer will also debut their new Anvil Strike look on Sunday. Learn more about the uniform here.
The Rivalries uniform extends to the sidelines. See how the Colts Cheerleaders brought the spirit and identity of Anvil Strike to life as part of the gameday experience.