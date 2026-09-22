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Anvil Strike. Rivalries. Learn more at Colts.com/Rivalries
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Colts to debut 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sunday's game vs. Houston Texans

Official Rivalries gear is available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications

The Indianapolis Colts will debut their "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform at this Sunday's game vs. AFC South division foe Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

🎫 Find tickets for Sunday's game at Ticketmaster.com

The uniform is part of the NFL x Nike Rivalries series, a league-wide effort designed to honor the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. As part of the program's second season, all AFC South clubs will don Rivalries uniforms in 2026 and once each season through 2028.

🔵 Learn more at Colts.com/AnvilStrike

Official Rivalries gear is available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. What's more, the team will celebrate the Rivalry game with events leading into the game, including:

Inside the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform

Take a closer look at all the new details of the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform and helmet.

Metallic Blue Helmet: A high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue
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Metallic Blue Helmet: A high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue

Anvil Steel Jersey: Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football
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Anvil Steel Jersey: Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football

Enhanced Shoulder-Pad Stripe & Grommets: Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring a new angled look to one of the Colts most recognizable elements
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Enhanced Shoulder-Pad Stripe & Grommets: Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring a new angled look to one of the Colts most recognizable elements

High-Shine Finishes: Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike
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High-Shine Finishes: Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike

Silver Horseshoe: For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol
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Silver Horseshoe: For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol

Classic Numbers: Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts
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Classic Numbers: Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts

© Indianapolis Colts
For The Shoe Inside Collar: The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe
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For The Shoe Inside Collar: The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe

INDY Helmet Wordmark: Featured on the front of the helmet to honor a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward
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INDY Helmet Wordmark: Featured on the front of the helmet to honor a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward

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September 22-23: Countdown to Rivalries Sweepstakes

Fans can enter the Countdown to Rivalries Sweepstakes here for a chance to win a custom Colts Rivalries jersey beginning today through tomorrow Wed., Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Learn more at Colts.com/SMS

Friday, September 25: Friday Night Football Tour @ Brownsburg H.S.

The Colts will bring the Rivalries theme to this week's 6A championship rematch between Brownsburg and Westfield as a part of the Friday Night Football Tour, presented by Hellas Construction and sponsored in part by Certor Sports, Collins Flags and Indiana University.

The tour celebrates high school football in Indiana at games across the state in 2026. At each stop, the Colts bring interactive fan activities – including inflatables, giveaways, games, a chance to win Colts prizes and more. Members of the Colts Cheerleaders also will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

WHEN

  • 5:45 p.m. - Gates open
  • 5:45 - 7:30 p.m. - Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
  • 7 p.m. - Kickoff: Westfield vs. Brownsburg

WHERE: Brownsburg High School, 1000 S. Odell St., Brownsburg

Sunday, September 27: Colts vs. Texans

Rivalry-themed activations will take center stage as the Colts host the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Highlights will include:

WHEN: 1 p.m. kickoff

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

TICKETS: Available at Ticketmaster.com

Rivalries Uniform: Colts media day

Check out some of the best shots of the new Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform captured during Colts media day

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THE RIVALRIES UNIFORM

Elements of the Rivalries uniform include:

METALLIC BLUE HELMET

The Rivalries uniform features a  high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue.

ANVIL STEEL JERSEY

Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football.

ENHANCED SHOULDER-PAD STRIPE & GROMMETS

Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring new dimension to one of the Colts most recognizable elements.

HIGH-SHINE FINISHES

Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike.

SILVER HORSESHOE

For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol.

CLASSIC NUMBERS

Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts.

FOR THE SHOE INSIDE COLLAR

The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe

INDY HELMET BUMPER

Featured on the front of the helmet to pay tribute to a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward

Learn more about how the new Rivalries uniform was created:

Making of the Rivalries helmet

Get an in-depth look at the making of the new metallic blue Colts Nike Rivalries helmet.

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Colts Cheer's new Anvil Strike look

Colts Cheer will also debut their new Anvil Strike look on Sunday. Learn more about the uniform here.

Colts Cheer: Anvil Strike

The Rivalries uniform extends to the sidelines. See how the Colts Cheerleaders brought the spirit and identity of Anvil Strike to life as part of the gameday experience.

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