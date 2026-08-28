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Learn more about the new Anvil Strike rivalries uniform
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Colts Cheer unveils new Anvil Strike look

Learn more about the design behind the new look your Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will wear when the team takes the field in their own Rivalries uniform.

Aug 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM

Bold, confident and built to perform, the Colts Cheer Anvil Strike uniform brings the energy of gameday to life. Inspired by the power of the Anvil Strike and designed to shine under the lights, the look captures the passion, precision and spirit that define Colts Cheer.

  • Fringed Chaps: A familiar silhouette returns. Drawing inspiration from the white chaps worn by Colts Cheer during one of the franchise's most memorable eras, the anthracite update honors the past while bringing a bold new energy to today's gameday experience.
  • Silver Horseshoe Buckle: The franchise's most enduring symbol is front and center, finished in shining silver
  • Horseshoe Back Detail:  Featuring anthracite and black stones that reflect the strength and attitude of the Rivalries uniform, our signature rhinestone horseshoe remains a staple on every Colts Cheer uniform.
  • Blue Poms: The signature blue sparkle energizes every routine, creating a vibrant visual that helps ignite the crowd and rally Colts Nation

Learn more about the player uniforms at Colts.com/Rivalries.

See everything Anvil Strike on the field during the September 27th game against the Houston Texans. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Colts Cheer: Anvil Strike

The Rivalries uniform extends to the sidelines. See how the Colts Cheerleaders brought the spirit and identity of Anvil Strike to life as part of the gameday experience.

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