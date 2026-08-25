How Colts, Nike worked together to create 2026 Rivalry uniform

"The material is always the first thing that comes up," Jackson said. "They're so good in our equipment room. They sometimes don't even need to put it on, and they'll feel it and say, 'Absolutely not,' or 'I'm really concerned about that and I'm not sure it's going to work.'"

The Colts haven't introduced a new uniform since 2023 when the "Indiana Nights" jerseys were unveiled. With the Rivalry uniforms, the organization wanted to push the envelope on previous designs.

"It's not that (other uniforms) aren't great," Jackson said. "I think we really are a traditional team and we have a traditional look. We really like to honor that tradition, and I think maybe we stayed a little bit too safe sometimes."

Debuting in Lucas Oil Stadium Week 3 against the Houston Texans (buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com), the Rivalry uniform represents an expansion of the Colts' brand, something Jackson is always looking to grow while also maintaining the history her family built.