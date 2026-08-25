Colts reveal 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sept. 27 game vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled the "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, which the team will debut against AFC South division foe Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The reveal is part of the NFL x Nike Rivalries series, a league-wide effort designed to honor the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. As part of the program's second season, all AFC South clubs will don Rivalries uniforms in 2026 and once each season through 2028.
The "Anvil Strike" design is inspired by the power of one of the team's most recognizable symbols. More than a gameday tradition, the anvil stands as a symbol of strength, resilience and the relentless spirit that defines Colts football.
Official Rivalries gear is available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning Sept. 1.
Fans can also enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Anvil Strike Helmet, beginning today, Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize.
For images or more info, visit Colts.com/Rivalries.
Take a closer look at all the new details of the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform and helmet.
A closer look at the 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform
METALLIC BLUE HELMET
The Rivalries uniform features a high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue.
ANVIL STEEL JERSEY
Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football.
ENHANCED SHOULDER-PAD STRIPE & GROMMETS
Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring new dimension to one of the Colts most recognizable elements.
HIGH-SHINE FINISHES
Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike.
SILVER HORSESHOE
For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol.
CLASSIC NUMBERS
Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts.
FOR THE SHOE INSIDE COLLAR
The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe
INDY HELMET BUMPER
Featured on the front of the helmet to pay tribute to a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward