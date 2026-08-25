Colts reveal 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sept. 27 game vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled the "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, which the team will debut against AFC South division foe Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The reveal is part of the NFL x Nike Rivalries series, a league-wide effort designed to honor the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. As part of the program's second season, all AFC South clubs will don Rivalries uniforms in 2026 and once each season through 2028.

The "Anvil Strike" design is inspired by the power of one of the team's most recognizable symbols. More than a gameday tradition, the anvil stands as a symbol of strength, resilience and the relentless spirit that defines Colts football.

Official Rivalries gear is available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning Sept. 1.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Anvil Strike Helmet, beginning today, Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize.