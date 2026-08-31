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Learn more about the new Anvil Strike rivalries uniform
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TOMORROW: Colts to release 'Anvil Strike' collection ahead of Sept 27 'Rivalries' game

Following the highly anticipated reveal of the Colts NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, fans can shop the Anvil Strike collection, featuring player jerseys, customizable jerseys, helmets, sideline apparel, headwear and more.

Aug 31, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Colts Communications
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Following the reveal of the Indianapolis Colts new "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, fans can shop the NFL x Nike Rivalries Collection at shop.Colts.com and the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning tomorrow, Sept. 1.

The expanded retail assortment gives fans the opportunity to own the complete "Anvil Strike" look through a wide range of apparel, headwear, collectibles and on-field inspired gear. Inspired by the power of the anvil, the Colts Rivalries uniform represents strength, resilience and the relentless spirit that defines Indianapolis and Colts football.

The collection includes:

  • Nike Rivalries player game jerseys, available in men's, women's and youth,
  • Customizable Nike Rivalries game jerseys,
  • Nike Rivalries sideline apparel and New Era headwear,
  • Riddell collectible and authentic helmets, and
  • Nike Rivalries Air Max 90 sneakers

The launch is part of NFL x Nike Rivalries, a league-wide initiative celebrating division rivalries and the community pride of each individual team in the league. Launched in 2025, Rivalries is designed to honor the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. The "Anvil Strike" uniform will become a part of the Colts' divisional game tradition, taking the field once each season through 2028.

The uniform will make its on-field debut when the Colts host AFC South rival Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Single game tickets still are available at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the "Anvil Strike" uniform, visit Colts.com/Rivalries.

Inside the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform

Take a closer look at all the new details of the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform and helmet.

Metallic Blue Helmet: A high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue
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Metallic Blue Helmet: A high-shine finish, bringing a modern edge to the Colts iconic blue

Anvil Steel Jersey: Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football
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Anvil Steel Jersey: Inspired by the steel of the anvil, the dark anthracite jersey embodies the grit and intensity of Colts football

Enhanced Shoulder-Pad Stripe & Grommets: Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring a new angled look to one of the Colts most recognizable elements
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Enhanced Shoulder-Pad Stripe & Grommets: Updated stripes and horseshoe-inspired grommets bring a new angled look to one of the Colts most recognizable elements

High-Shine Finishes: Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike
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High-Shine Finishes: Reflective accents capture the sparks and motion created by every strike

Silver Horseshoe: For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol
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Silver Horseshoe: For the first time in team history, the Horseshoe will be integrated into the jersey design, adding a fresh metallic look to the franchise's most enduring symbol

Classic Numbers: Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts
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Classic Numbers: Timeless numbers keep the uniform unmistakably Colts

© Indianapolis Colts
For The Shoe Inside Collar: The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe
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For The Shoe Inside Collar: The Colts rallying cry appears inside the jersey as a tribute to the fans who power the Horseshoe

INDY Helmet Wordmark: Featured on the front of the helmet to honor a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward
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INDY Helmet Wordmark: Featured on the front of the helmet to honor a city that continues to grow, evolve and forge its own path forward

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