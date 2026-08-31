TOMORROW: Colts to release 'Anvil Strike' collection ahead of Sept 27 'Rivalries' game

Following the reveal of the Indianapolis Colts new "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, fans can shop the NFL x Nike Rivalries Collection at shop.Colts.com and the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning tomorrow, Sept. 1.

The expanded retail assortment gives fans the opportunity to own the complete "Anvil Strike" look through a wide range of apparel, headwear, collectibles and on-field inspired gear. Inspired by the power of the anvil, the Colts Rivalries uniform represents strength, resilience and the relentless spirit that defines Indianapolis and Colts football.

The collection includes:

Nike Rivalries player game jerseys, available in men's, women's and youth,

Customizable Nike Rivalries game jerseys,

Nike Rivalries sideline apparel and New Era headwear,

Riddell collectible and authentic helmets, and

Nike Rivalries Air Max 90 sneakers

The launch is part of NFL x Nike Rivalries, a league-wide initiative celebrating division rivalries and the community pride of each individual team in the league. Launched in 2025, Rivalries is designed to honor the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. The "Anvil Strike" uniform will become a part of the Colts' divisional game tradition, taking the field once each season through 2028.

The uniform will make its on-field debut when the Colts host AFC South rival Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Single game tickets still are available at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.