Just announced! Colts 2026 gameday giveaways, entertainment and promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2026 lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment and promotions for the team's regular season home schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Special themes include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more.
For more info about 2026 themes and ticket offers, visit Colts.com/GamedayThemes. Gameday elements are subject to change.
WEEK 1: SEPT. 13 – COLTS VS. RAVENS
Theme: Home Opener
As the Colts open the 2026 season against the Baltimore Ravens, special pregame festivities and fan experiences will celebrate the kickoff of the Colts' 19th season at Lucas Oil Stadium and 43rd in Indianapolis.
- Giveaway: "For The Shoe" tee to first 50,000 fans
- Halftime: Back-to-Football Halftime Spectacular, featuring Colts Cheer + The Herd Drumline
- Sponsor: Coca-Cola
Ticket Promotion: Stars & Stripes Gameday Pack, presented by Collins Flags. Purchase here
Fans receive a game ticket, the opportunity to participate in the full-field flag presentation during the national anthem and a commemorative 3' x 5' American flag.
WEEK 3: SEPT. 27 – COLTS VS. TEXANS
Theme: NFL x Nike Rivalries: Anvil Strike Uniform
The Colts will debut their NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform against the Houston Texans as part of a league-wide initiative celebrating division rivalries and community pride. Learn more at Colts.com/Rivalries
- Giveaway: Anvil fan chain to first 50,000 fans
- Halftime: NFL Mascots vs. PeeWees game
- Sponsor: American Family Insurance
Bring the whole family to Lucas Oil Stadium with four game tickets and two complimentary Qdoba entrées, making it easier than ever to enjoy Colts football together.
Check out some of the best shots of the new Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform captured during Colts media day
WEEK 6: OCT. 18 – COLTS VS. TITANS
Themes: Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor Induction & Crucial Catch
Former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus, the team will come together against the fight for cancer through early detection, risk reduction and awareness.
- Giveaway: Adam Vinatieri jersey rally towels to the first 50,000 fans
- Halftime: Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor celebration
- Sponsor: Ascension St. Vincent
Bring the whole family to Lucas Oil Stadium with four game tickets and two complimentary Qdoba entrées, making it easier than ever to enjoy Colts football together.
WEEK 9: NOV. 8 – COLTS VS. COWBOYS
Theme: White Out
The team will don its iconic white-on-white uniform, featured in the team's Super Bowl XLI win, and encourage fans to join in to create an unstoppable home field advantage vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
- Giveaway: White beanie, presented by Lucas Oil
- Halftime: TBA
- Sponsor: Lucas Oil
The Colts have taken the field with several different uniforms over the past few decades. This year they'll add the "Anvil Strike" Nike Rivalries uniform to their closet.
WEEK 10: NOV. 15 – COLTS VS. DOLPHINS
Theme: Salute to Service
Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support our military community across the globe.
- Giveaway: Colts Roller Banner to first 40,000 fans
- Halftime: Salute to Service Halftime Show
- Sponsor: Cargo Services, an OIA Global Company
Ticket Promotion: Colts STEAM Combine, powered by Purdue University's Indianapolis campus. Learn more
Future innovators can explore how science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics power the game of football through interactive experiences, demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities led by Purdue faculty and students. Registration includes admission to the Colts STEAM Combine on Nov. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium and a ticket to the Colts-Dolphins game.
WEEK 12: NOV. 29 – COLTS VS. GIANTS
Themes: Kicking The Stigma & My Cause My Cleats
The team will spotlight Kicking The Stigma, the organization's effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health and support community organizations working in mental health and wellness. Plus, players across the NFL will wear specially painted cleats to highlight the charitable organization or cause of their choice.
- Giveaway: Kicking The Stigma matching bracelet set to the first 50,000 fans
- Halftime: Members of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Sponsor: Toyota
WEEK 16: TBD – COLTS VS. BENGALS
Theme: Indiana Nights
For the fourth season, the Colts will don the Indiana Nights uniform, featuring the signature black helmet, against Cincinnati. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night sky, the alternate uniform also features the Colts "Indiana" C Logo to honor our home state and community. Visit Colts.com/IndianaNights for more information
- Giveaway: Indiana Nights knitted scarf to first 50,000 fans
- Halftime: Corgi Cup
- Sponsor: Planet Fitness
WEEK 18: TBD – COLTS VS. JAGUARS
Theme: Regular Season Finale
The Colts will conclude their home schedule against Jacksonville, providing fans one final chance to experience Colts football at Lucas Oil Stadium during the regular season.
- Giveaway: Colts wall flag to first 40,000 fans
- Halftime: The "Toddler Championship Cup"
Bring the whole family to Lucas Oil Stadium with four game tickets and two complimentary Qdoba entrées, making it easier than ever to enjoy Colts football together.