 Skip to main content
Learn more about the new Anvil Strike rivalries uniform
Advertising

Just announced! Colts 2026 gameday giveaways, entertainment and promotions

Special themes include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more.

Aug 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Colts Communications
26-Colts-Game-Themes-General-Header_16x9 (1)

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2026 lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment and promotions for the team's regular season home schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Special themes include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more.

For more info about 2026 themes and ticket offers, visit Colts.com/GamedayThemes. Gameday elements are subject to change.

WEEK 1:  SEPT. 13 – COLTS VS. RAVENS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Ravens at Ticketmaster.com

Theme: Home Opener

As the Colts open the 2026 season against the Baltimore Ravens, special pregame festivities and fan experiences will celebrate the kickoff of the Colts' 19th season at Lucas Oil Stadium and 43rd in Indianapolis.

  • Giveaway: "For The Shoe" tee to first 50,000 fans
  • Halftime: Back-to-Football Halftime Spectacular, featuring Colts Cheer + The Herd Drumline
  • Sponsor: Coca-Cola

Ticket Promotion: Stars & Stripes Gameday Pack, presented by Collins Flags. Purchase here

Fans receive a game ticket, the opportunity to participate in the full-field flag presentation during the national anthem and a commemorative 3' x 5' American flag.

WEEK 3:  SEPT. 27 – COLTS VS. TEXANS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Texans at Ticketmaster.com

Theme: NFL x Nike Rivalries: Anvil Strike Uniform

The Colts will debut their NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform against the Houston Texans as part of a league-wide initiative celebrating division rivalries and community pride. Learn more at Colts.com/Rivalries

  • Giveaway: Anvil fan chain to first 50,000 fans
  • Halftime: NFL Mascots vs. PeeWees game
  • Sponsor: American Family Insurance

Ticket Promotion: Qdoba Family 4-Pack. Purchase here

Bring the whole family to Lucas Oil Stadium with four game tickets and two complimentary Qdoba entrées, making it easier than ever to enjoy Colts football together.

Rivalries Uniform: Colts media day

Check out some of the best shots of the new Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform captured during Colts media day

Media-Day-Photo-Gallery-Thumbnail_16x9
1 / 14
S Camryn Bynum #0
2 / 14

S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0
3 / 14

S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0
4 / 14

S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Alec Pierce #14
5 / 14

WR Alec Pierce #14

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Alec Pierce #14
6 / 14

WR Alec Pierce #14

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Alec Pierce #14
7 / 14

WR Alec Pierce #14

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
8 / 14

QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
9 / 14

QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
10 / 14

QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
LB CJ Allen #53
11 / 14

LB CJ Allen #53

© Indianapolis Colts
LB CJ Allen #53
12 / 14

LB CJ Allen #53

© Indianapolis Colts
LB CJ Allen #53
13 / 14

LB CJ Allen #53

© Indianapolis Colts
LB CJ Allen #53
14 / 14

LB CJ Allen #53

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

WEEK 6:  OCT. 18 – COLTS VS. TITANS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Titans at Ticketmaster.com

Themes: Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor Induction & Crucial Catch

Former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus, the team will come together against the fight for cancer through early detection, risk reduction and awareness.

  • Giveaway: Adam Vinatieri jersey rally towels to the first 50,000 fans
  • Halftime: Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor celebration
  • Sponsor: Ascension St. Vincent

Ticket Promotion: Qdoba Family 4-Pack. Purchase here

Bring the whole family to Lucas Oil Stadium with four game tickets and two complimentary Qdoba entrées, making it easier than ever to enjoy Colts football together.

WEEK 9:  NOV. 8 – COLTS VS. COWBOYS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Cowboys at Ticketmaster.com

Theme: White Out

The team will don its iconic white-on-white uniform, featured in the team's Super Bowl XLI win, and encourage fans to join in to create an unstoppable home field advantage vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Giveaway: White beanie, presented by Lucas Oil
  • Halftime: TBA
  • Sponsor: Lucas Oil

Colts uniforms through the years

The Colts have taken the field with several different uniforms over the past few decades. This year they'll add the "Anvil Strike" Nike Rivalries uniform to their closet.

Colts-Uniforms-Through-the-Years_16x9
1 / 18
1986
2 / 18

1986

1990
3 / 18

1990

1994
4 / 18

1994

1995
5 / 18

1995

1997
6 / 18

1997

2003
7 / 18

2003

2005
8 / 18

2005

2007
9 / 18

2007

2010
10 / 18

2010

2010
11 / 18

2010

2017
12 / 18

2017

2023
13 / 18

2023

© Indianapolis Colts
2023
14 / 18

2023

© Indianapolis Colts
2025
15 / 18

2025

© Indianapolis Colts
2025
16 / 18

2025

© Indianapolis Colts
2025
17 / 18

2025

© Indianapolis Colts
2026
18 / 18

2026

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

WEEK 10:  NOV. 15 – COLTS VS. DOLPHINS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Dolphins at Ticketmaster.com

Theme: Salute to Service

Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support our military community across the globe.

  • Giveaway: Colts Roller Banner to first 40,000 fans
  • Halftime: Salute to Service Halftime Show
  • Sponsor: Cargo Services, an OIA Global Company

Ticket Promotion: Colts STEAM Combine, powered by Purdue University's Indianapolis campus. Learn more

Future innovators can explore how science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics power the game of football through interactive experiences, demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities led by Purdue faculty and students. Registration includes admission to the Colts STEAM Combine on Nov. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium and a ticket to the Colts-Dolphins game.

WEEK 12:  NOV. 29  – COLTS VS. GIANTS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Giants at Ticketmaster.com

Themes: Kicking The Stigma & My Cause My Cleats

The team will spotlight Kicking The Stigma, the organization's effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health and support community organizations working in mental health and wellness. Plus, players across the NFL will wear specially painted cleats to highlight the charitable organization or cause of their choice.

  • Giveaway: Kicking The Stigma matching bracelet set to the first 50,000 fans
  • Halftime: Members of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
  • Sponsor: Toyota

WEEK 16:  TBD – COLTS VS. BENGALS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Bengals at Ticketmaster.com

Theme: Indiana Nights

For the fourth season, the Colts will don the Indiana Nights uniform, featuring the signature black helmet, against Cincinnati. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night sky, the alternate uniform also features the Colts "Indiana" C Logo to honor our home state and community. Visit Colts.com/IndianaNights for more information

  • Giveaway: Indiana Nights knitted scarf to first 50,000 fans
  • Halftime: Corgi Cup
  • Sponsor: Planet Fitness

WEEK 18:  TBD  – COLTS VS. JAGUARS

Buy tickets for Colts vs Jaguars at Ticketmaster.com

Theme: Regular Season Finale

The Colts will conclude their home schedule against Jacksonville, providing fans one final chance to experience Colts football at Lucas Oil Stadium during the regular season.

  • Giveaway: Colts wall flag to first 40,000 fans
  • Halftime: The "Toddler Championship Cup"

Ticket Promotion: Qdoba Family 4-Pack. Purchase here

Bring the whole family to Lucas Oil Stadium with four game tickets and two complimentary Qdoba entrées, making it easier than ever to enjoy Colts football together.

Related Content

news

Colts reveal 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sept. 27 game vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled the "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, which the team will debut against AFC South division foe Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts to unveil new 'Rivalries' uniforms on Aug. 25

The Colts, along with the rest of the AFC South and NFC North, will participate in the NFL's Rivalries Uniform program in 2026.

news

What's new at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2026 season

As the Colts prepare to kick off the 2026 season, fans returning to Lucas Oil Stadium can expect upgraded amenities and fresh gameday experiences designed to make every visit better than ever.

news

Colts and Gold Hinge Launch Exclusive Women's Apparel Collection

The Indianapolis Colts and Gold Hinge have teamed up through the NFL Local Collaboration Program to debut an exclusive women's apparel collection designed for the modern female fan. Inspired by Colts tradition, Indianapolis pride and Gold Hinge's signature style, the five-piece collection blends fashion and fandom for women who are all in, on and off gameday.

news

Colts and Fanatics extend and expand partnership, highlighted by newly renovated Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts and Fanatics today announced an extension of their long-term partnership, which will see Fanatics continue as the team's official e-commerce and stadium retail partner, a designation that has been in place since 2020.

news

Fresh flavors take the field: Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! unveil new food and beverage offerings for 2026 season

The Indianapolis Colts and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! are continuing to redefine the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium with new menu items for the 2026-2027 season, including three new commemorative souvenir vessels.

news

QDOBA Four Pack Available Now!

Get 4 tickets and 2 entrees at QDOBA Mexican Eats, all for just $240! Available while supplies last.

news

Ultimate how-to guide for Colts tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026

Forever Blue Memberships remain sold out, but there are plenty of options for every Colts fan to experience gameday, including special ticket packages and promotions.

news

Three signature uniform moments await Colts fans in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts will showcase three distinct uniform identities during the 2026 season, each representing a different part of the club's history, traditions and connection to fans. From a new take on AFC South competition to two fan-favorite alternate looks, the Colts' 2026 uniform schedule will feature three signature moments at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts gameday themes and promotions for 2026 NFL season

Themes will include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more.

news

Beer Blitz is Back for a 5th Year!!

A ticket to Colts vs Lions, beer sampling from 10+ breweries, complimentary sample cup, and more!

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising