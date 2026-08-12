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Colts and Fanatics extend and expand partnership, highlighted by newly renovated Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts and Fanatics today announced an extension of their long-term partnership, which will see Fanatics continue as the team’s official e-commerce and stadium retail partner, a designation that has been in place since 2020.

Aug 12, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Colts Communications

The Indianapolis Colts and Fanatics today announced an extension of their long-term partnership, which will see Fanatics continue as the team's official e-commerce and stadium retail partner, a designation that has been in place since 2020.

A cornerstone of the extension is a significant capital investment from Fanatics to elevate the team's stadium retail footprint and enhance the fan experience on gameday and beyond, highlighted by a newly redesigned Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. The revitalized flagship store will open to the public on Friday, August 14, ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Designed to better serve Colts fans of all ages, the transformed store offers a more immersive and convenient shopping experience through enhanced technology, expanded product offerings and upgraded in-store amenities. New audio and digital displays throughout the space bring the energy of gameday into the store, while Colts branding, iconic imagery and memorable moments from franchise history create a distinctly Colts atmosphere.

Colts Pro Shop Transformation

Following a significant investment from Fanatics, the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium has been completely reimagined ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The redesigned flagship store features enhanced technology, expanded merchandise selections, upgraded fixtures and displays, and a more immersive Colts-branded environment designed to elevate the fan shopping experience year-round.

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The redesigned store also features RFID-powered checkout technology that streamlines the purchasing process, allowing fans to spend less time in line and more time enjoying the action.

"The Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is an essential component of the gameday experience and an important part of being a Colts fan year-round," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "We're pleased to introduce this vastly improved retail space to our fans, and we're grateful to Fanatics for our continuing partnership that helped make this store one of the best in the NFL."

The elevated shopping experience is anchored by an expanded assortment of apparel and merchandise for men, women and children, creating more opportunities for the entire family to find gear that fits their style and fandom. The updated store features expanded selections tailored to women and young fans, reflecting the growth and diversity of the Colts fan base.

A highlight of this season's apparel assortment is the Nike NFL Rivalries collection, which will feature the Colts and other AFC South teams. Now in its second year, Rivalries celebrates storied NFL matchups with specially designed uniforms and fan gear, including jerseys, sideline apparel, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and headwear.

"The Colts have been a tremendous partner over the past several years, and we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead as we continue building together," said Ed O'Brien, Fanatics Senior Vice President of Business Development. "This is such a historic franchise with an incredibly passionate fan base, and together with the organization, we share a commitment to providing an exceptional retail experience for Colts fans everywhere."

Colts Pro Shop Hours

The newly renovated Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium opens to the public on Friday, August 14.

Regular Store Hours

- Monday-Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

- Sunday: Closed (except Colts home game days)

On Colts home game days, the Colts Pro Shop is open to all fans with a game ticket and features the widest selection of officially licensed Colts merchandise available anywhere.

Fans can learn more and shop online at Colts.com/Shop.

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