Fresh flavors take the field: Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! unveil new food and beverage offerings for 2026 season

The Indianapolis Colts and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! are continuing to redefine the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium with new menu items for the 2026-2027 season, including three new commemorative souvenir vessels.
Together, the Colts and Sodexo Live! are continuing to evolve the stadium's hospitality program with innovative offerings, expanded grab-and-go options and enhanced beverage selections that reflect what fans want while celebrating the flavors of Indiana through locally-inspired menu items and partnerships.
"Having a wide and innovative variety of food and beverage options are a huge part of the gameday experience, so our partners at Lucas Oil Stadium and Sodexo Live! have curated a menu our fans will enjoy while taking in a new season of Colts football," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "As always, we're proud to feature Indiana products and vendors and also highlight the best culinary traditions our city and state have to offer."
The hospitality program is led by Sodexo Live! Executive Chef David Dyrek, now in his fourth season at Lucas Oil Stadium. Under his leadership, the culinary team continues to elevate the fan experience by incorporating sustainable and diverse ingredients, reimagining stadium favorites and introducing innovative concepts that reflect the excitement of the game.
"This season, we focused on creating new culinary offerings that help fans connect more to gameday," said David Dyrek, Executive Chef, Sodexo Live!. "Along with expanded menus, we're particularly excited about the introduction of our new souvenir vessels that double as memorable keepsakes. It's all about creating new ways for fans to celebrate their gameday pride and make lasting memories that extend beyond their time at the stadium."
Get a first look at the new food and beverage offerings coming to Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2026 season. From loaded tater tots, footlong corn dogs and premium cocktails to new souvenir vessels, local restaurant partners and elevated club and suite selections, the Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! are bringing even more flavor to the gameday experience.
This 2026 highlights include:
New Commemorative Souvenir Vessels:
- Stadium Box Loaded Fries (Sections 105, 347, 543) and Stadium Box Nachos (Clubs at East & West St. Heartland Markets): Enjoy fan favorite loaded fries available in general concessions or signature pizza box nachos available in the clubs served in a commemorative Lucas Oil Stadium container.
- Draft Beer Cup (available anywhere draft beer is sold): 24oz reusable Colts branded cup
New Premium Cooler Cocktails (All GA Touchdown Taverns and in Clubs):
Sip, savor and take home the gameday experience this season with our new Premium Cooler Cocktails served in our commemorative cooler cups. Enjoy one of three freshly crafted double cocktails all season featuring Desnuda Tequila, Ketel One Vodka or Crown Royal Whisky. Additionally, all Gameday Matchup cocktails will be served in the cooler cups.
- The Crown Highball: Crown Royal whisky, lemon juice, honey and club soda
- Ketel One Lemonade*:* Ketel One vodka, lemon juice, lemonade, simple syrup
- Desnuda At Dawn*:* Desnuda blanco tequila, blood orange, lime juice
Featured Gameday Matchup Cocktails
Subject to change; available during select games at all Touchdown Taverns and in the Clubs:
- September 13: Baltimore Ravens – Midnight Flock: Crown Royal whisky, blackberry, lemon and club soda.
- September 27: Houston Texans – Lone Star Lemonade: Ketel One vodka, blackberry whisky, lemonade and mint.
- October 18: Tennessee Titans – Titan Takedown: Crown Royal whisky, sweet and sour, honey and aromatic bitters.
- November 8: Dallas Cowboys – Blue Star Smash: Desnuda blanco tequila, margarita mix, lime, agave and chili citrus.
- November 15: Miami Dolphins – Blue Wave Breaker: Desnuda tequila, coconut water, lime and club soda.
- November 29: New York Giants – Empire State Spritz: Ketel One vodka, elderflower, lime and club soda.
- TBD: Cincinnati Bengals – Striped Stampede: Desnuda tequila, blood orange, sweet and sour mix, lime and agave.
- TBD: Jacksonville Jaguars | Duuuval Punch: Desnuda blanco tequila, pineapple juice, lime and club soda.
New in General Concessions:
- Loaded Tater Tots (Sect. 105, 347, 543): Football-shaped tater tots topped with your choice of Buffalo chicken, Philly cheesesteak or vegan street-style toppings.
- Dirty Sodas (Sect. 529): A twist on a stadium favorite, customizable sodas with a variety of flavored syrups topped with sweet cream.
- Chicken Teriyaki or Beef & Broccoli (Sect. 109): Choose from teriyaki chicken or beef and broccoli served with fried rice.
- Loaded Footlong Corn Dog (Sect. 105, 347, 543): A classic footlong corn dog topped with chili and cheese.
New in the Clubs:
- Chef Tony's Chorizo Tacos (East & West Loge Grill): Soft shell tortilla with chorizo, salsa verde, onions and cilantro.
- Street Corn Cup (East & West Loge Grill): Roasted corn with butter topped with lime aioli, cotija cheese, Tajín, lime wedge and cilantro.
- Meatball Sub (Pizza Stands): Hearty beef and pork meatballs on a hoagie bun topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese from local HotBox Pizza.
- Pork Loin Sandwich (East & West Loge Grill): Smoked pork loin on a brioche bun topped with pickles and BBQ sauce.
- Meatball Calzone (Pizza Stands): Traditional pizza loaded with two beef and pork meatballs folded into a calzone shape from local HotBox Pizza.
- Double Smashburger (East & West Street Grill): Two smashburger patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
- Carved Prime Rib Sandwich – Limited Quantity Per Game (East & West Loge Action Station): Get to the stadium early! Only a limited number of premium Carved Prime Rib Sandwiches will be available each gameday. As they're purchased, a real-time display will show how many remain.
New in the Suites:
- Grilled Stadium Brat: Beer cheese, traditional sauerkraut, Local Folks Food's stone ground mustard and Turano Baking Co.'s brioche sausage roll.
- Pork Chicharron Nachos: Tostitos, choriqueso, cilantro lime crema, bacon corn relish, cotija cheese, cilantro and white corn tortilla chips.
- Loaded Beef Short Rib Mac & Cheese: House-smoked beef short rib from local Purely Meat Co., locally sourced fondue, caramelized onions, BBQ chip and fried onion crust.
- Ultimate Pork Sliders: Local pork tenderloin fritter from Swayzee Tenderloins, peppered bacon, stadium brat, apple Fresno slaw, Local Folks Food's whole grain mustard and Turano Baking Co.'s brioche slider bun.
- Crab Cake Sliders: Northeastern-style crab cakes, Hartwell's citrus ranch remoulade, locally sourced bacon corn relish and Turano Baking Co.'s brioche slider bun.
- Smoked Beef Tri-Tip Sandwich: Baby arugula, roasted tomatoes, provolone, pickled shallots, garlic aioli and Turano Baking Co.'s mini baguette.
- Mediterranean Mixed Vegetable Salad: Locally sourced produce including mixed olives, marinated feta, heirloom grape tomatoes, grilled artichokes, chickpeas, radicchio, English cucumber, baby arugula, balsamic glaze and red wine tahini vinaigrette.
- Garden Salad: Locally sourced produce including spring mix, romaine, heirloom grape tomatoes, English cucumber, shredded carrots, watermelon radish and Hartwell's balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chimichurri Fingerling Potatoes: Fingerling potatoes tossed in traditional chimichurri.
- Vegan & Gluten-Friendly Double Smashburger: Plant-based smash patty, vegan cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, horseradish pickles, vegan mayo, traditional condiments and vegan/gluten-friendly bun.
- Circle City Cheesesteak Sausage: Local Old Major Market garlic and cheese-infused beef sausage, roasted peppers and onions, beer cheese and brioche sausage roll.
- Stadium-Size Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Gluten-Friendly Magic Bars: Chocolate chips, GF graham cracker crust, coconut and assorted nuts from Aspasia Coffee and Bake Shop in Carmel, IN.
Four New Minority Business Enterprises:
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream (Loge Clubs): Made-to-order ice cream that is instantly frozen with liquid nitrogen for a one-of-a-kind experience.
- Orange Leaf (Sect. 323): Mix and match frozen yogurt flavors, toppings and more to create a sweet, personalized treat.
- Mambo's Cheesesteak (Sect. 139): Known for Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries and Latin-inspired sandwiches that blend bold Peruvian flavors with American comfort food.
- Creative Coffee (Blue Room and East & West Loge Anvil Bar): Bringing the feel of a local coffee shop to the stadium with a variety of handcrafted coffee beverages.
Additionally, returning this season is the onsite Culinary Garden, which provides hyper-local herbs and vegetables incorporated into dishes throughout the stadium, along with continued partnerships with local organizations like Second Helpings and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to help ensure prepared but unused food is donated back to the community.
For more information, visit Colts.com/gameday.