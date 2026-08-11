Fresh flavors take the field: Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! unveil new food and beverage offerings for 2026 season

The Indianapolis Colts and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! are continuing to redefine the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium with new menu items for the 2026-2027 season, including three new commemorative souvenir vessels.

Together, the Colts and Sodexo Live! are continuing to evolve the stadium's hospitality program with innovative offerings, expanded grab-and-go options and enhanced beverage selections that reflect what fans want while celebrating the flavors of Indiana through locally-inspired menu items and partnerships.

"Having a wide and innovative variety of food and beverage options are a huge part of the gameday experience, so our partners at Lucas Oil Stadium and Sodexo Live! have curated a menu our fans will enjoy while taking in a new season of Colts football," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "As always, we're proud to feature Indiana products and vendors and also highlight the best culinary traditions our city and state have to offer."

The hospitality program is led by Sodexo Live! Executive Chef David Dyrek, now in his fourth season at Lucas Oil Stadium. Under his leadership, the culinary team continues to elevate the fan experience by incorporating sustainable and diverse ingredients, reimagining stadium favorites and introducing innovative concepts that reflect the excitement of the game.