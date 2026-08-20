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Colts and Gold Hinge Launch Exclusive Women's Apparel Collection

The Indianapolis Colts and Gold Hinge have teamed up through the NFL Local Collaboration Program to debut an exclusive women's apparel collection designed for the modern female fan. Inspired by Colts tradition, Indianapolis pride and Gold Hinge's signature style, the five-piece collection blends fashion and fandom for women who are all in, on and off gameday.

Aug 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications

Colts Cheerleaders showcase new Colts x Gold Hinge Collection

Explore the exclusive Colts x Gold Hinge women's collection as modeled by the Colts Cheerleaders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Created through the NFL Local Collaboration Program, the collection brings together two Indiana-based brands to deliver a fresh approach to Colts apparel.

Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
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Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
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Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
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Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
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Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
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Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A. and Kinsley B.
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Jessica A. and Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M., Kinsley B. and Jessica A.
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Danae M., Kinsley B. and Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M., Kinsley B. and Jessica A.
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Danae M., Kinsley B. and Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M., Kinsley B. and Jessica A.
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Danae M., Kinsley B. and Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.
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Jessica A., Kinsley B., Danae M. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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Shop the collection at the Colts Pro Shop NOW!

The Indianapolis Colts and Gold Hinge today announced an exclusive women's apparel collection through the NFL Local Collaboration Program, which empowers NFL clubs to partner with designers, brands and artists from their home markets to create unique, limited-edition retail. The partnership brings together two Indiana-based organizations with a shared commitment to community, innovation and celebrating the women who continue to shape the future of football fandom.

Known for its elevated, lifestyle-driven aesthetic, Gold Hinge has grown from an Indiana startup into one of the nation's fastest-growing women's apparel brands. Founded by Indiana University alumna and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Katherine Watercutter, the women-owned company has built a loyal following through versatile pieces designed for women balancing busy lives while never sacrificing personal style.

"At Gold Hinge, we've always been passionate about creating pieces that help women feel confident wherever life takes them," said Katherine Watercutter, Founder and CEO of Gold Hinge. "Working with the Colts allowed us to design a collection that celebrates both personal style and team pride. We've seen firsthand how passionate female fans are, and we're excited to create something just for them."

The collaboration was inspired in part by Gold Hinge's longstanding relationship with the Colts Cheerleaders, for whom the brand has created custom gear over the past several years. Through that partnership, the Colts and Gold Hinge recognized an opportunity to create something specifically for female fans, blending football culture with contemporary fashion in a way that feels authentic to today's women.

The inaugural Colts x Gold Hinge collection features five signature pieces:

The collection will be available beginning today, Aug. 20:

"Gold Hinge has been an incredible partner through its work with the Colts Cheerleaders, making this collaboration a natural fit," said Hayden Barnack, Director of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts. "This collection is a celebration of two Indiana brands coming together to create something unique for our fans. As women's influence across sports and culture continues to grow, we saw an opportunity to deliver apparel that reflects the style, confidence and passion of today's female Colts fan."

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