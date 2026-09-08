'No fees, Just football' Single-game tickets return for 2026 home schedule

Indianapolis – To celebrate the return of football, the Indianapolis Colts are eliminating fees for single-game tickets to all Colts regular-season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium for two days only.
Fans who buy single-game tickets starting today – Tues., Sept. 8, beginning at 10 a.m., to Wed., Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET – will not be charged additional ticket fees at checkout.
The limited number of tickets are available at Colts.com/tickets/single-game.
Limited time offer available Sept. 8-9 only
2026 Home Schedule @ Lucas Oil Stadium
All times are Eastern
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 13
|Baltimore
|1 p.m.
|Sept. 27
|Houston
|1 p.m.
|Oct. 18
|Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|Nov. 8
|Dallas
|1 p.m.
|Nov. 15
|Miami
|1 p.m.
|Nov. 29
|New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|Dec. 26 or 27
|Cincinnati
|TBD
|Jan. 9 or 10
|Jacksonville
|TBD
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Colts single game tickets are on sale now at Colts.com/Tickets.