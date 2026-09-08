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'No fees, Just football' Single-game tickets return for 2026 home schedule

Limited time offer available Sept. 8-9 only

Sep 08, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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Indianapolis – To celebrate the return of football, the Indianapolis Colts are eliminating fees for single-game tickets to all Colts regular-season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium for two days only.

Fans who buy single-game tickets starting today – Tues.Sept. 8, beginning at 10 a.m., to Wed., Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET – will not be charged additional ticket fees at checkout.

The limited number of tickets are available at Colts.com/tickets/single-game.

Limited time offer available Sept. 8-9 only

2026 Home Schedule @ Lucas Oil Stadium

All times are Eastern

DateOpponentTime
Sept. 13Baltimore1 p.m.
Sept. 27Houston1 p.m.
Oct. 18Tennessee1 p.m.
Nov. 8Dallas1 p.m.
Nov. 15Miami1 p.m.
Nov. 29New York Giants1 p.m.
Dec. 26 or 27CincinnatiTBD
Jan. 9 or 10JacksonvilleTBD

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Colts single game tickets are on sale now at Colts.com/Tickets.

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