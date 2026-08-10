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Colts to Host Official Fan Zone in London and Watch Party in Indianapolis for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing Colts Nation together on both sides of the Atlantic for Week 4. Fans can celebrate the Colts' matchup against the Washington Commanders at the official Colts Fan Zone in London or experience the excitement closer to home at the team's official Watch Party in downtown Indianapolis.

Aug 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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The Indianapolis Colts are bringing the Horseshoe to both sides of the Atlantic this October as the team prepares to face the Washington Commanders in the 2026 NFL London Game.

Following the overwhelming success of last year's official Colts FanZone in Berlin, the Indianapolis Colts will once again create opportunities for fans to come together and celebrate gameday, whether they're traveling to London or cheering on the team from Indianapolis. International fans can experience the "Colts FanZone at Greenwood", presented by Lucas Oil, while fans back home can join the official Colts vs. Commanders Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, in downtown Indianapolis.

"We were blown away by the incredible atmosphere our fans created in Berlin last year, and we're excited to bring that same energy to London in 2026," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "The Colts FanZone at Greenwood will be the place for Colts fans to come together, celebrate our team and connect with fellow fans from around the world. Whether you're travelling from Indianapolis, across Europe or just around the corner in London, we can't wait to welcome everyone."

For more information on programming and special events, visit Colts.com/London or follow the Colts official social media handles.

OCT 1-4: COLTS FANZONE AT GREENWOOD (LONDON)

From Oct. 1-4, the Colts FanZone at Greenwood, presented by Lucas Oil, will serve as the official destination for Colts fans throughout London Game weekend.

Located at Greenwood, one of London's premier sports venues, the Colts FanZone will bring together fans from across the UK, Europe and beyond for a weekend celebrating football, community and Colts fandom. Building on the atmosphere and energy created in Berlin, the Colts FanZone will once again offer an immersive experience designed to bring fans closer to the team than ever before.

Fans can look forward to a packed schedule of activities, including:

  • Official Colts Watch Party
  • Interactive football activations
  • Giveaways and fan competitions
  • Special guest appearances
  • Colts merchandise
  • Food, drinks and entertainment
  • And more to be announced in the lead-up to the game.

OCT 4: OFFICIAL COLTS WATCH PARTY (INDIANAPOLIS)

For fans stateside, the Colts will host the official Colts vs. Commanders Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at The Living Room Theatres in downtown Indianapolis. Doors will open at 8 a.m. ET ahead of the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff, giving fans a unique opportunity to gather for breakfast, entertainment and Colts football. The event will feature the game on the big screen, Colts giveaways, food and beverage specials, and more.

The event will be free to attend, but tickets will be required. Fans are encouraged to save the date now, with information on how to claim free tickets and additional event details to be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 NFL LONDON GAME TICKET INFORMATION

A limited number of tickets for the 2026 NFL London Game Colts vs. Commanders are still available. Fans can find ticket information and learn more about the game at NFL.com/London

Official Colts London Travel Packages

Experience London with Official NFL Hospitality. Official ticket and travel packages are available through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL. Packages may include premium seating, hotel accommodations, fan events, exclusive experiences and dedicated travel support to help make your London trip unforgettable.

https://onlocationexp.com/nfl/indianapolis-colts-tickets

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