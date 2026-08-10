Colts to Host Official Fan Zone in London and Watch Party in Indianapolis for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing the Horseshoe to both sides of the Atlantic this October as the team prepares to face the Washington Commanders in the 2026 NFL London Game.

Following the overwhelming success of last year's official Colts FanZone in Berlin, the Indianapolis Colts will once again create opportunities for fans to come together and celebrate gameday, whether they're traveling to London or cheering on the team from Indianapolis. International fans can experience the "Colts FanZone at Greenwood", presented by Lucas Oil, while fans back home can join the official Colts vs. Commanders Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, in downtown Indianapolis.

"We were blown away by the incredible atmosphere our fans created in Berlin last year, and we're excited to bring that same energy to London in 2026," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "The Colts FanZone at Greenwood will be the place for Colts fans to come together, celebrate our team and connect with fellow fans from around the world. Whether you're travelling from Indianapolis, across Europe or just around the corner in London, we can't wait to welcome everyone."