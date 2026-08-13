The Weekend Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 15 - 16

The Indianapolis Colts will continue 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this weekend.
This marks the eighth and final summer the Colts are hosting training camp at Grand Park. For info or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
FAN REMINDERS
Mobile tickets
All guests must claim a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. For two of the remaining four practices, tickets for all attendees are free. On Primetime Practice days – August 15 this week – tickets are $5 for fans 18 & older. All ticket proceeds help grow flag football and support Colts community programs across Indiana. Learn more about the Indianapolis Colts' commitment to making flag football accessible to everyone at Colts.com/Flag.
Public parking
Parking is available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Overflow parking will be available on select days in Lots F and C. Parking opens one hour before Colts City opens each practice day. Grand Park also charges a parking fee each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking onsite is $10.
100% Cashless Transactions
Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.
Safety & security
All guests will be screened before entry, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.
Player autographs
Autographs are only available after practice, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guaranteed. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.
50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma
Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com
Daily Pro Shop & concessions deals
Daily deals are available on the official Colts Mobile App. Download the app to a smartphone today to access the latest Training Camp and team info.
Indoor practices
If inclement weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.
Colts Camp Retail Collection
Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.
SAT., AUGUST 15 – PRIMETIME PRACTICE DAY
Books For Youth with Chris Ballard. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, his wife Kristin, and Cargo Services, an OIA Global Company, will host a Books For Youth backpack distribution at Training Camp.
The Ballards will have lunch with 35 children in foster care and their families and present each child with a backpack filled with books.
Now in its 20th year, Books for Youth, a collaboration between the Colts and Cargo Services, has collected over 900,000 books and distributed more than 10,000 backpacks to children in foster care. For more info, visit Colts.com/booksforyouth.
2 – 6:00 p.m. - Colts City open
2 - 3 p.m. - Autographs with Colts legend Clarence Verdin
Where: Colts City
2:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
3:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
3:45 p.m. - Field performance by Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Fields F10 & F31
4 - 5 p.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
4 - 5:45 p.m. - Autographs & photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
5 - 5:15 p.m. - Team Autographs
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Post-Practice Football Toss: Quarterbacks & Wide Receivers
Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Linebackers & Special Teams
SUN., AUGUST 16 – GIVE BACK SUNDAY, presented by MEIJER
On Sunday, the Colts will celebrate the local nonprofit community and share information about the Colts' work in the local community and opportunities to support local causes.
As part of the day's activities, the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization, in partnership with United Way of Central Indiana and Meijer, will build 2,000 food kits for kids and adults at Girls Inc., Irsay Family YMCA, Wheeler Mission and Horizon House.
What's more, the first 100 fans to visit the Meijer tent in Colts City will receive two tickets to the Aug. 29 preseason game vs. Detroit Lions.
2 - 6 p.m. - Colts City open
Giveaway: First 500 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive a silicone wristband
2:30 p.m. - Performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
3:30 p.m. - Performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
3:45 - 5:45 - Autographs & photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
4 - 5:30 p.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
5:30 - 5:45 p.m. - Team Autographs
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Post-Practice Football Toss: Full Team
Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Rookies