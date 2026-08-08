Training Camp Notebook: 'No excuses' as Sauce Gardner aims for more interceptions in 2026

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Because Sauce Gardner is considered a top cornerback in the league, opposing offenses rarely throw in his direction.

That's led Gardner to only have three career interceptions. The 24-year-old corner is focused on making the most of the opportunities coming his way.

"During the season, (if) I have 30 targets, you got to get 30 plays, " Gardner said.

Gardner has played the 14th-most coverage snaps since entering the league 2022, but has been targeted on those at the second-lowest rate in the NFL. He's allowed a completion rate on 48 percent of those targets, which is the lowest in the league. While his 42 PBUs are the most in the NFL from 2022-25, he's hoping to turn more of those into interceptions.