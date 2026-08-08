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Training Camp Notebook: 'No excuses' as Sauce Gardner aims for more interceptions in 2026

Saturday's practice also included a heavy emphasis on redzone offense.

Aug 08, 2026 at 01:05 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – Because Sauce Gardner is considered a top cornerback in the league, opposing offenses rarely throw in his direction.

That's led Gardner to only have three career interceptions. The 24-year-old corner is focused on making the most of the opportunities coming his way.

"During the season, (if) I have 30 targets, you got to get 30 plays, " Gardner said.

Gardner has played the 14th-most coverage snaps since entering the league 2022, but has been targeted on those at the second-lowest rate in the NFL. He's allowed a completion rate on 48 percent of those targets, which is the lowest in the league. While his 42 PBUs are the most in the NFL from 2022-25, he's hoping to turn more of those into interceptions.

"No excuses. Ball gets thrown your way, make a play," he said.

Gardner and the secondary didn't match up against their usual receivers during Saturday's practice. Josh Downs (groin) and Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) were both sidelined, leaving the door open for Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould to take a majority of the first-team reps on a day focused on redzone offense.

Dulin seemed to be Daniel Jones' primary target, highlighted by a toe-tap touchdown in the front corner of the endzone on the opening drive of seven-on-seven.

Riley Leonard opened the second-team 11-on-11 drill seamlessly with a touchdown pass to receiver Coleman Owen on the first play. Anthony Richardson Sr. also had a touchdown pass to Raylen Sharpe up the middle.

Practice ended with two minute drills, led by Daniel Jones on first-team and followed by Riley Leonard for the second-team. Jones went 6/8 on passing, with the drive capped off by a 28-yard Blake Grupe field goal. Leonard went 3/5, and Grupe ended practice with a 54-yard field goal.

News & Notes from Saturday's practice:

  • Linebacker CJ Allen (hamstring), safety Hunter Wohler (hamstring) and running back DJ Giddens (hamstring) also did not participate.
  • With Allen out, Austin Ajiake and Akeem Davis-Gaither took a lot of the first-team reps at linebacker. Davis-Gaither registered a PBU against quarterback Daniel Jones.
  • Cornerback Robert Carter Jr. picked off Richardson in the endzone.
  • Blake Grupe was the only kicker who went today, finishing 7/8. His longest made field goal of the day was 54 yards.

2026 Colts Training Camp Day 8: Practice Highlights | Photo Gallery

Take a look at the best photos from Saturday's training camp practice at Grand Park Sports Campus.

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G Quenton Nelson #56

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Quenton Nelson #56

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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G Quenton Nelson #56

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29
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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CTanor Bortolini #60
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CTanor Bortolini #60

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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S Camryn Bynum #0

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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S Daniel Scott #32

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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DE Caden Curry #55 and G Jalen Farmer #62
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DE Caden Curry #55 and G Jalen Farmer #62

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T Blake Freeland #73
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T Blake Freeland #73

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CB Jai'Onte' McMillan #42 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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CB Jai'Onte' McMillan #42 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26 and CB Mekhi Rodgers#36
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26 and CB Mekhi Rodgers#36

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WR Sahmir Hagans #11 and CB Mekhi Rodgers#36
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WR Sahmir Hagans #11 and CB Mekhi Rodgers#36

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Quenton Nelson #56

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

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WR Coleman Owen #9
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WR Coleman Owen #9

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