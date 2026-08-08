Training Camp Notebook: 'No excuses' as Sauce Gardner aims for more interceptions in 2026

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Because Sauce Gardner is considered a top cornerback in the league, opposing offenses rarely throw in his direction.
That's led Gardner to only have three career interceptions. The 24-year-old corner is focused on making the most of the opportunities coming his way.
"During the season, (if) I have 30 targets, you got to get 30 plays, " Gardner said.
Gardner has played the 14th-most coverage snaps since entering the league 2022, but has been targeted on those at the second-lowest rate in the NFL. He's allowed a completion rate on 48 percent of those targets, which is the lowest in the league. While his 42 PBUs are the most in the NFL from 2022-25, he's hoping to turn more of those into interceptions.
"No excuses. Ball gets thrown your way, make a play," he said.
Gardner and the secondary didn't match up against their usual receivers during Saturday's practice. Josh Downs (groin) and Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) were both sidelined, leaving the door open for Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould to take a majority of the first-team reps on a day focused on redzone offense.
Dulin seemed to be Daniel Jones' primary target, highlighted by a toe-tap touchdown in the front corner of the endzone on the opening drive of seven-on-seven.
Riley Leonard opened the second-team 11-on-11 drill seamlessly with a touchdown pass to receiver Coleman Owen on the first play. Anthony Richardson Sr. also had a touchdown pass to Raylen Sharpe up the middle.
Practice ended with two minute drills, led by Daniel Jones on first-team and followed by Riley Leonard for the second-team. Jones went 6/8 on passing, with the drive capped off by a 28-yard Blake Grupe field goal. Leonard went 3/5, and Grupe ended practice with a 54-yard field goal.
News & Notes from Saturday's practice:
- Linebacker CJ Allen (hamstring), safety Hunter Wohler (hamstring) and running back DJ Giddens (hamstring) also did not participate.
- With Allen out, Austin Ajiake and Akeem Davis-Gaither took a lot of the first-team reps at linebacker. Davis-Gaither registered a PBU against quarterback Daniel Jones.
- Cornerback Robert Carter Jr. picked off Richardson in the endzone.
- Blake Grupe was the only kicker who went today, finishing 7/8. His longest made field goal of the day was 54 yards.
Take a look at the best photos from Saturday's training camp practice at Grand Park Sports Campus.