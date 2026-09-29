Colts sign CB Elijah Culp to practice squad

Culp, 5-11, 190 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2026. Collegiately, he spent time at James Madison (2025), Charlotte (2023-24), Troy (2021-22) and Austin Peay (2020).Culp played in 53 career games (35 starts) and compiled 128 tackles (91 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions. In 2025, he started 13 games with James Madison and totaled 46 tackles (28 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception. Culp earned Third Team All-Sun Belt honors.