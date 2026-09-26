Colts sign WR Anthony Gould to 53-man roster from practice squad, place WR Alec Pierce on injured reserve, elevate WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to active roster from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Anthony Gould to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed wide receiver Alec Pierce on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Gould, 5-8, 174 pounds, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad in Week 2 at Kansas City and registered four kickoff returns for 102 yards (25.5 avg.). He has played in 20 career games (one start) with the Colts (2024-26) and has recorded three receptions for 29 yards (9.7 avg.), 36 kickoff returns for 955 yards (26.5 avg.) and 23 punt returns for 226 yards (9.8 avg.). Gould was originally selected by the team in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

Pierce, 6-3, 211 pounds, has played in two games (one start) this season and has caught five passes for 72 yards (14.4 avg.). He has appeared in 66 career games (56 starts) in five seasons (2022-26) with the Colts and has totaled 162 receptions for 3,006 yards (18.6 avg.) and 17 touchdowns. Pierce was originally selected by the team in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.