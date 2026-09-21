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X-rays on left heel negative for WR Alec Pierce

Pierce sustained a heel injury in the first quarter of Sunday night's game.

Sep 21, 2026 at 12:42 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Wide receiver Alec Pierce's x-rays on his left heel were negative, per Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Pierce, who had one reception for 11 yards, exited the game in the first quarter after sustaining a heel injury. He was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. It was the same heel that he underwent surgery on in the offseason.

Steichen said after the 33-30 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs that he expects further information Monday.

Game Photos: Sunday Night Football Colts at Chiefs, Week 2

The Colts face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

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