Colts drop heartbreaker in Week 2 overtime loss to Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The Colts dropped to 0-2 with a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Both the Chiefs and Colts traded short field goals to begin overtime, which gave the ball back to Kansas City with just over three minutes to go. Ultimately, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 40-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime.
The Colts carried a 20-17 lead into halftime, with running back Jonathan Taylor landing a haymaker with a 24-yard touchdown rush late in the first half. Quarterback Daniel Jones capped off a crisp opening possession with a key third-and-four conversion to wide receiver Josh Downs and then a one-yard strike to tight end Tyler Warren for a touchdown.
And while the Colts lost wide receiver Alec Pierce to a heel injury in the first quarter – and were already without speedy wideout Ashton Dulin due to an ankle injury – Treadwell fought for 49 yards of penalty yardage by drawing two pass interference flags.
Those yards proved critical in getting the Colts ahead early. After Taylor's score, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner batted down a Patrick Mahomes pass and then sacked the Chiefs' two-time MVP quarterback on third-and-two, forcing a punt allowing the Colts to hold that three-point advantage at halftime.
Kansas City took the lead back to open the second half, though, thanks to Mahomes' 45-yard strike to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on a third-and-11 being followed by a fourth-and-one touchdown toss to wide receiver Jalen Royals.
The Colts' defense bent but didn't break on Kansas City's next possession, forcing the Chiefs to settle for a 28-yard Harrison Butker field goal.
That kept the Chiefs' lead to seven, and then Colts responded by churning out a 13-play, 64-yard drive that saw Jones pick up three yards on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak and again complete a big third down throw to Downs in the face of a blitz on a third-and-six. Taylor glided five yards into the end zone for a game-tying touchdown with 5:37 remaining.
The Colts then forced a punt, with cornerback Kapena Gushiken breaking up a third-and-seven Mahomes pass intended for wide receiver Rashee Rice.
But the Colts couldn't manage any go-ahead points on the ensuing possession, with Jones throwing away a pass on a third-and-four near midfield under heavy pressure.
That incompletion ultimately sent the game into overtime.
Mahomes ripped a 30-yard completion to Thornton on a third-and-12 to open overtime, which quickly flipped momentum and got Kansas City into Colts territory. Mahomes then picked up first downs on a completion to Travis Kelce and a scramble, getting the ball into the Colts' red zone.
The Colts were able to get a stop on third-and-nine from their own 13-yard line, leading to a 31-yard Butker field goal for the Chiefs to take the lead.
Head coach Shane Steichen came out swinging on the ensuing possession, with Jones ripping a 48-yard strike to Treadwell – on which officially initially ruled the wide receiver lost a fumble, but ultimately overturned it to keep possession with the Colts. Ultimately, the Colts had to settle for a 38-yard Spencer Shrader field goal to tie the game at 30.
A third-and-one completion from Mahomes to running back Kenneth Walker III picked up 22 yards to set up Butker's game-winning field goal.
The Colts face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.