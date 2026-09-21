Colts drop heartbreaker in Week 2 overtime loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts then forced a punt, with cornerback Kapena Gushiken breaking up a third-and-seven Mahomes pass intended for wide receiver Rashee Rice.

But the Colts couldn't manage any go-ahead points on the ensuing possession, with Jones throwing away a pass on a third-and-four near midfield under heavy pressure.

That incompletion ultimately sent the game into overtime.

Mahomes ripped a 30-yard completion to Thornton on a third-and-12 to open overtime, which quickly flipped momentum and got Kansas City into Colts territory. Mahomes then picked up first downs on a completion to Travis Kelce and a scramble, getting the ball into the Colts' red zone.

The Colts were able to get a stop on third-and-nine from their own 13-yard line, leading to a 31-yard Butker field goal for the Chiefs to take the lead.

Head coach Shane Steichen came out swinging on the ensuing possession, with Jones ripping a 48-yard strike to Treadwell – on which officially initially ruled the wide receiver lost a fumble, but ultimately overturned it to keep possession with the Colts. Ultimately, the Colts had to settle for a 38-yard Spencer Shrader field goal to tie the game at 30.