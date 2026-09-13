Colts lose to Ravens, 41-23, in 2026 season opener

In quarterback Daniel Jones' long-anticipated return, the Colts could not seem to keep up with the high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense, dropping the season opener, 41-23, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Running back Jonathan Taylor and Ravens running back Derrick Henry are considered two of the top players at the position, and they certainly showed it. Taylor rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while Henry accounted for 144 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
After a stellar opening drive, which was capped off by Taylor's first touchdown of the year, both sides of the ball struggled. The Ravens punched it in the endzone on four of their next five drives, while the Colts didn't put more points on the board until late into the second quarter – which was another Taylor touchdown.
In his first game action since December 2025, Jones went 19/31 for 166 yards, throwing one touchdown to tight end Tyler Warren and one interception.
Despite being somewhat limited, Alec Pierce led the way for receivers, tallying 61 yards on four catches.
The Colts face the Ravens in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off the 2026 season.