Daniel Jones won't be thinking of his Achilles' injury Sunday when he returns to the field

When the Colts kick off the 2026 season Sunday, it will be 280 days since quarterback Daniel Jones last took a snap in an NFL game.

And when he runs out of the tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium to play against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones won't be thinking about himself or the fact he's back to full strength just nine months after sustaining an Achilles tear.

"I'm definitely excited to be out there and grateful for all the people who've helped me get to this point and be ready to play Week 1 this season," Jones said. "I think when you get to that point, it's about the game. You want to be as focused as you can be on what you need to do to play at a high level."