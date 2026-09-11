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Daniel Jones won't be thinking of his Achilles' injury Sunday when he returns to the field

The quarterback has not seen game action since sustaining the injury in December 2025.

Sep 11, 2026 at 02:12 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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When the Colts kick off the 2026 season Sunday, it will be 280 days since quarterback Daniel Jones last took a snap in an NFL game.

And when he runs out of the tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium to play against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones won't be thinking about himself or the fact he's back to full strength just nine months after sustaining an Achilles tear.

"I'm definitely excited to be out there and grateful for all the people who've helped me get to this point and be ready to play Week 1 this season," Jones said. "I think when you get to that point, it's about the game. You want to be as focused as you can be on what you need to do to play at a high level."

Even though the injury is in the rear view for Jones, the recovery process has not gone unnoticed to everyone around him. From fans to coaches, Jones' return to play is nothing short of impressive. The average recovery timeline from an Achilles' tear is anywhere from six to 12 months. Jones' rehab was anything but rushed, and the quarterback put in endless hours to make sure he'd be good to go.

"He's been great to work with for us as a coaching staff and I think great for our offense and for his teammates," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "For all of us in this building to see a great example of returning from adversity, of fighting through problems, issues, injuries and continuing to put the work in with the end goal in sight to be able to go back out there and play football again."

Jones' preseason and training camp looked different than last outside of his injury recovery. In 2025, he was battling with Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting job – a battle he won. In 2026, Jones took 460 more snaps with the first-team in camp than in 2025.

For his teammates, having Jones back not only as a healthy quarterback, but as THE quarterback, only makes them better.

"Being able to build chemistry with the QB and just knowing who's going to be out there Sunday and not have a question of who I need to get more reps with or not as many reps with," wide receiver Josh Downs said. "You know exactly who you're going to have out there on Sunday."

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: September 10 | Photo Gallery

The work continues at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Take a look inside practice as the Colts gear up for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Jalen Farmer #62, Chris Watt Assistant Offensive Line, Grant Timms - Operations Intern at Indianapolis Colts, G Quenton Nelson #56 and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line
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G Jalen Farmer #62, Chris Watt Assistant Offensive Line, Grant Timms - Operations Intern at Indianapolis Colts, G Quenton Nelson #56 and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB DJ Giddens #21 and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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RB DJ Giddens #21 and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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WR Alec Pierce #14, WR Ashton Dulin #16, WR Deion Burks #80 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Alec Pierce #14, WR Ashton Dulin #16, WR Deion Burks #80 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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RB DJ Giddens #21, RB Seth McGowan #20 and RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB DJ Giddens #21, RB Seth McGowan #20 and RB Anderson Castle #42

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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Daniel Jones #17 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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QB Daniel Jones #17 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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CB Sauce Gardner #1, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51 and LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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CB Sauce Gardner #1, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51 and LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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S Camryn Bynum #0

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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