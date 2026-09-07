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Alec Pierce on track for Colts' season opener v. Ravens

The wide receiver was activated from PUP August 27.

Sep 07, 2026 at 03:51 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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After a months-long recovery from ankle surgery, wide receiver Alec Pierce is on track to play in the Colts' season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

"He should be good," head coach Shane Steichen said Monday. "We'll get him some reps in practice this week, just like he took reps last week and he's feeling really good."

Pierce underwent surgery in March, a procedure that landed him on the PUP list for all of training camp. He was activated August 27, and took reps in practices last week.

Despite an offseason of recovery and ramping back up, Steichen is not worried about Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones missing a beat when they take the field Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Obviously working out the kinks last week and getting them back in, throwing routes on the side and getting those reps will be big," Steichen said."They had a good connection last year, and both of those guys are veterans that know each other really well, so we're looking forward to that."

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