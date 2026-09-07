Alec Pierce on track for Colts' season opener v. Ravens

After a months-long recovery from ankle surgery, wide receiver Alec Pierce is on track to play in the Colts' season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

"He should be good," head coach Shane Steichen said Monday. "We'll get him some reps in practice this week, just like he took reps last week and he's feeling really good."

Pierce underwent surgery in March, a procedure that landed him on the PUP list for all of training camp. He was activated August 27, and took reps in practices last week.

Despite an offseason of recovery and ramping back up, Steichen is not worried about Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones missing a beat when they take the field Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.