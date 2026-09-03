Colts announce 5 team captains for 2026 season

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Thursday announced his team voted five players to be season-long captains in 2026:

Safety Cam Bynum

Years as captain: 1 (2026 with Colts)

Bynum will wear the green dot this season, showcasing the trust defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has in the dynamic safety to communicate defensive calls. A six-year veteran, Bynum's football IQ, playmaking streak and joyous celebrations quickly elevated him into a pillar in the Colts' locker room after signing as a free agent in 2025.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

Years as captain: 8 (2018-2019 with 49ers, 2021-2026 with Colts)

The 32-year-old Buckner is a consummate professional who's stood as an ideal example for how to operate both on and off the field over his decade-long career. He's one of the most widely respected players not only in the Colts' locker room but across the NFL, and he returns for his seventh season in Indianapolis – from season-ending neck surgery, no less – as an organizational pillar.

Quarterback Daniel Jones

Years as captain: 8 (2019-2024 with Giants, 2025-2026 with Colts)

From the moment he underwent season-ending surgery on a torn Achilles' last December, Jones was adamant he'd be ready for the start of training camp. Not only did Jones follow through on that goal, but he was more than ready come late July – he had a fantastic training camp in which several teammates said he played so well they forgot he was less than nine months removed from the Achilles' injury. Jones' dedicated work ethic quickly earned the respect of his teammates, and the way he operated the Colts' offense last season only built on the trust the entire locker room has in the 29-year-old quarterback.

Guard Quenton Nelson

Years as captain: 6 (2021-2026 with Colts)

Nelson has been a physical tone-setter ever since he stepped on the field as a rookie in 2018, but he's also developed into a leader within the Colts' locker room. He sets a high, demanding standard for both his teammates and himself, and is a tremendous resource for any of his teammates. Nelson's leadership, of course, is backed up by a remarkable resume: He and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas are the only two offensive linemen in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of their first eight seasons.

Running back Jonathan Taylor

Years as captain: 3 (2022, 2024, 2026 with Colts)