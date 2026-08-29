Keenan Allen, DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner get in and out of Colts' preseason finale with important plays ahead of 2026 regular season

For Buckner, the four snaps he played were meaningful for the 10-year veteran, who's progressively increased his workload during training camp following neck surgery he underwent last New Year's Eve. Buckner generated a pressure – and hustled downfield after – on his second play of the game; on his third play, he raced from the near hash to the sideline to tackle tight end Jackson Meeks.

"Felt good being able to be back out there with the fellas and everything and being back in live action," Buckner said. "It was a great feeling."

Gardner, too, only played four snaps, but that's because he ended the Lions' first drive with an interception. He jumped in front of a pass form quarterback Luke Altmyer with 10 minutes left in the first quarter and recorded his first interception since the 2024 season – a drought he chalked up to being asked to play almost exclusively man coverage, but a drought nonetheless.

"It's definitely great to make that play right before the season," Gardner said. "I think it was great to end the drought real quick going into the year. Preseason or not, that's still a great play because they don't come that often."