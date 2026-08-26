Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice, expects to be ready for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. participated in individual drills during practice Tuesday and worked his way into a handful of full-team reps Wednesday, which stand as important developments after the veteran was sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.
Prior to Wednesday's practice, Ward said he felt good following Tuesday's work in individual periods.
Ward said his back began acting up a bit during the 2025 season, but felt it "coming on" during the offseason. The issue got worse in training camp when the 30-year-old began pushing things at Grand Park.
At this point, Ward expects he'll have to monitor how his back is doing during the season.
"It's gonna be something I got to deal with, something I gotta maintain, something I gotta manage," Ward said. "Definitely not gonna be fixed overnight or over the next couple of times. So I expect to be ready for Week 1."
The Colts are counting on Ward to join cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Justin Walley to make things difficult on opposing quarterbacks this season. All three have had made plays in preseason practices, with Ward specifically highlighting Walley: "I feel like (he) had the best camp of all the DBs," Ward said.
Take a look at the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Colts prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Preseason Week 3.
In the immediate future, though, Ward's availability for Sept. 13's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens could be key. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who's had an impressive preseason and has 38 career passes defensed, is suspended for Week 1; the Colts on Wednesday waived cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who started 11 games during the 2025 season.
Ward, though, is confident he'll not only available for Week 1, but be prepared for whatever the 2026 season brings.
"The main goal is just to be ready on Sundays," Ward said. "I expect that I'll be ready."