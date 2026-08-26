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Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice, expects to be ready for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ward missed about two weeks worth of practices with a back injury, but has worked his way back on to the field this week.

Aug 26, 2026 at 03:57 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. participated in individual drills during practice Tuesday and worked his way into a handful of full-team reps Wednesday, which stand as important developments after the veteran was sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

Prior to Wednesday's practice, Ward said he felt good following Tuesday's work in individual periods.

Ward said his back began acting up a bit during the 2025 season, but felt it "coming on" during the offseason. The issue got worse in training camp when the 30-year-old began pushing things at Grand Park.

At this point, Ward expects he'll have to monitor how his back is doing during the season.

"It's gonna be something I got to deal with, something I gotta maintain, something I gotta manage," Ward said. "Definitely not gonna be fixed overnight or over the next couple of times. So I expect to be ready for Week 1."

The Colts are counting on Ward to join cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Justin Walley to make things difficult on opposing quarterbacks this season. All three have had made plays in preseason practices, with Ward specifically highlighting Walley: "I feel like (he) had the best camp of all the DBs," Ward said.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: August 26 | Photo Gallery

Take a look at the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Colts prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Preseason Week 3.

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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WR D.J. Montgomery
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WR D.J. Montgomery

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Keenan Allen #10
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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Keenan Allen #10

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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CB Justin Walley #27 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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CB Justin Walley #27 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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S Trey Washington #41
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S Trey Washington #41

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Ashton Dulin #16
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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Ashton Dulin #16

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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CB Jaylon Jones #40 and WR Deion Burks #80
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CB Jaylon Jones #40 and WR Deion Burks #80

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CB Jaylon Jones #40 and WR Deion Burks #80
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CB Jaylon Jones #40 and WR Deion Burks #80

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92 and C Geno VanDeMark #63
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92 and C Geno VanDeMark #63

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10 and CB Justin Walley #27
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WR Keenan Allen #10 and CB Justin Walley #27

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and G Quenton Nelson #56
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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and G Quenton Nelson #56

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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WR Deion Burks #80 and RB Ameer Abdullah #26
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WR Deion Burks #80 and RB Ameer Abdullah #26

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WR Deion Burks #80 and CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26
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WR Deion Burks #80 and CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26

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DE Caden Curry #55 and WR Deion Burks #80
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DE Caden Curry #55 and WR Deion Burks #80

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T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB Anderson Castle #42

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In the immediate future, though, Ward's availability for Sept. 13's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens could be key. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who's had an impressive preseason and has 38 career passes defensed, is suspended for Week 1; the Colts on Wednesday waived cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who started 11 games during the 2025 season.

Ward, though, is confident he'll not only available for Week 1, but be prepared for whatever the 2026 season brings.

"The main goal is just to be ready on Sundays," Ward said. "I expect that I'll be ready."

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