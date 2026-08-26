Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice, expects to be ready for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. participated in individual drills during practice Tuesday and worked his way into a handful of full-team reps Wednesday, which stand as important developments after the veteran was sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

Prior to Wednesday's practice, Ward said he felt good following Tuesday's work in individual periods.

Ward said his back began acting up a bit during the 2025 season, but felt it "coming on" during the offseason. The issue got worse in training camp when the 30-year-old began pushing things at Grand Park.

At this point, Ward expects he'll have to monitor how his back is doing during the season.

"It's gonna be something I got to deal with, something I gotta maintain, something I gotta manage," Ward said. "Definitely not gonna be fixed overnight or over the next couple of times. So I expect to be ready for Week 1."