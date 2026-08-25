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Colts hopeful Alec Pierce returns to practice this week, starters (minus Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor) to play 8-12 plays in preseason finale vs. Detroit Lions

Colts head coach Shane Steichen shared a handful of newsworthy items during his press conference prior to practice on Tuesday. We'll start with injury updates:

Aug 25, 2026 at 11:59 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Alec Pierce will not participate in practice Tuesday, but Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team is hopeful they'll remove the wide receiver from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list this week.

Pierce has been on PUP since the start of training camp as he's worked his way back from ankle/heel surgery he underwent in late March. Steichen said the Colts have not had any discussions about the possibility of Pierce remaining on PUP when rosters are reduced to 53 by 6 p.m. Sunday – which, if that happened, he'd miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season.

Players on Active/PUP can participate in all team activities except for practice. Once Pierce is removed from PUP, he can begin participating in practice immediately, though Steichen said there will likely be a ramp-up period for him.

"He's in a really good spot," Steichen said.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) will return to practice Tuesday and go through individual drills, Steichen said. Ward has been sidelined since the weekend before the Colts left for a joint practice and preseason game with the New England Patriots due to the injury.

Ward's availability for Week 1 will be closely monitored, as the Colts will be without veteran Cam Taylor-Britt against the Baltimore Ravens due to a one-game suspension.

Tight end Tyler Warren (groin) may not participate in practice this week, as Steichen emphasized the Colts will be "smart" with the 2025 Pro Bowler to get him ready for Week 1.

Tight end Will Mallory (thumb) will be out for a little while, Steichen said, and could "potentially" miss Sept. 13's season opener.

Running back DJ Giddens (hamstring) will practice while wide receiver Anthony Gould (groin) will be limited "at some point," Steichen said. Guard Jalen Farmer did not play in Saturday's preseason game due to a knee injury.

Plan for starters vs. Lions

Steichen said the plan right now is for starters except for quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor to play between eight to 12 snaps in Saturday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. This may not mean everyone plays – guys dealing with injuries could certainly stay on the sideline – but Steichen sees value in getting starters in-game reps prior to the start of the season.

Anthony Richardson Sr. will start at quarterback and play the first quarter, with Riley Leonard playing the second quarter, Steichen said. That setup is not an indication Steichen has decided on who the Colts' QB2 will be this season, though, as it's just part of the way he has rotated both Richardson and Leonard in practice and games.

"I don't have a timetable on that, to be honest," Steichen said. "We got this week, we got next week as well, so we're just going to let that process play out."

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