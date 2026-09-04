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Free tickets now available for Colts London game watch party at the Living Room Theaters

Fans can now claim free tickets for the Indianapolis Colts official London Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at The Living Room Theaters in downtown Indianapolis as the Colts take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Sep 04, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host fans stateside for the official London Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at The Living Room Theaters in downtown Indianapolis, for the international matchup between the Colts and Washington Commanders on Sun., Oct. 4.

The party will feature movie theater screens, live entertainment, free Colts scarves and other Colts giveaways, food and beer specials, Bud Light activations and more.

The party is all ages and free to attend, but fans must claim a free ticket at Colts.com/WatchParty. Capacity is limited, so attendance is first-come, first-served. A ticket allows entry but does not guarantee a physical seat.

WHEN: Sun., Oct. 4

  • 8 a.m. ET: Doors open
  • 9:30 a.m. ET:  Colts-Commanders kickoff (live on the big screen)
  • 1 p.m. ET:  Party ends

WHERE: The Living Room Theaters,  745 E. 9th St., Ste. 810, Indianapolis

Stay up to date on the latest game updates, ticket information, travel opportunities, and exclusive details on Colts events and activations across Europe at Colts.com/London.

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