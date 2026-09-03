Anthony Richardson Sr. named Colts backup quarterback

Colts head coach Shane Steichen named Anthony Richardson Sr. the team's backup quarterback for the 2026 season, he announced Thursday. Riley Leonard will serve as QB3.
"I'm thankful they believe in me enough to promote me to QB2," Richardson said. "I'm ready to work and I'm willing to work with this team and just provide my best self."
The backup battle has been ongoing throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason. Leonard and Richardson split second and third team reps during camp, and also each played a majority of the snaps during the three preseason games, with Richardson finishing 21/33 for 249 yards.
Richardson and his agent requested a trade in February, but the former first-round pick has remained a positive presence around the Colts ever since.
"I'm looking forward to helping the team," Richardson said after the second preseason game against the Falcons. "They truly believe I still have a chance to be on this squad and I love that. I just want to be able to contribute, put my best foot forward and help the team win."
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has remained confident in Richardson the last few months, and has spoken highly of how he handles himself on and off the field.
"I tell you every time I talk to you (that) he's a phenomenal teammate," Ballard said. "He likes to be around the team, likes being a part of the team. There's not been one point where I've seen him hang his head and get soft."
Richardson sustained an eye injury during pregame warmups in October 2025, sidelining him from the field for two months. Although he was cleared to practice in December, Richardson did not see playing time the remainder of the season.
In his career, Richardson is 177/350 for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 10 rushing touchdowns. He has an 8-7 record as a starter.