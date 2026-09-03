Anthony Richardson Sr. named Colts backup quarterback

"I'm looking forward to helping the team," Richardson said after the second preseason game against the Falcons. "They truly believe I still have a chance to be on this squad and I love that. I just want to be able to contribute, put my best foot forward and help the team win."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has remained confident in Richardson the last few months, and has spoken highly of how he handles himself on and off the field.

"I tell you every time I talk to you (that) he's a phenomenal teammate," Ballard said. "He likes to be around the team, likes being a part of the team. There's not been one point where I've seen him hang his head and get soft."

Richardson sustained an eye injury during pregame warmups in October 2025, sidelining him from the field for two months. Although he was cleared to practice in December, Richardson did not see playing time the remainder of the season.