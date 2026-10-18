Colts give up 20 in fourth quarter in loss to Titans

The first quarter was rather stagnant for both offenses, with neither putting points on the board. The Colts, however, found their stride in the second quarter.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox played in his 101st consecutive game Sunday, and punched the ball in for the first time in 2026 to put the Colts on top.

Spencer Shrader once again continued his kicking heroics, nailing attempts from 23 and 47 yards.

The Colts defense has struggled to force turnovers this season, with only two on the year. Veteran safety Cam Bynum hauled in his long-awaited first interception of the season in the second quarter, which resulted in one of Shrader's field goals.

One of the strong suits of the Colts offense has been opening drive scores. The offense has scored on ⅗ opening drives this season. However, a struggle of the offense has been turnovers, as the Colts have eight giveaways.