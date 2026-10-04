Colts overcome sluggish start to thump Commanders in London

LONDON – The Colts' 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders ultimately was the sort of result you'd expect against an undermanned and undisciplined opponent, even if things were rocky to begin the game.

Washington was left to play third-string quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis after backup Marcus Mariota exited Sunday's game at Tottenham Stadium with a knee injury. Mariota started the game in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, who was out in Week 4 with an elbow injury.

The Commanders, too, were penalized 10 times against just one flag thrown on the Colts.

The Colts held a 10-6 lead at halftime despite averaging 3.4 yards per play and committing two turnovers, with a Jonathan Taylor five-yard rushing touchdown the lone time either team found the end zone in the first 30 minutes. Taylor was only able to have that opportunity to score because of an unnecessary roughness flag on Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson, who shoved tight end Tyler Warren after the whistle on a third-and-14 short completion to wide receiver Josh Downs.

Taylor's touchdown was his fifth outside the United States, the most in international games in NFL history. And he wasn't done there.

Kicker Spencer Shrader later blasted home a 47-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

After Kaliakmanis, a 2026 seventh-round pick, tagged in for Mariota, the Colts' defense clamped down, forcing three punts and a turnover on downs on the rookie's first four drives.