Colts fall to Vikings in cagey Week 7 matchup

MINNEAPOLIS – The Colts' losing skid continued in Week 7, with Spencer Shrader uncharacteristically missing two field goals and Brian Flores' defense clamping down in the second half of a 13-10 Minnesota Vikings victory on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Colts have now lost three consecutive games and fell to 2-5 on the 2026 season. The Vikings (6-0) remained undefeated in 2026.
The Colts got off to a strong start on both sides of the ball, with defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau helping stymie the Vikings' offense on back-to-back plays to force a game-opening turnover on downs.
Running back Jonathan Taylor then ripped off a 38-yard touchdown rush, with left tackle Bernhard Raimann helping clear a path with a punishing downfield block. It was Taylor's longest rushing play since his 83-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin in Week 10 of the 2025 season.
The Colts' defense steeled itself for the rest of the first half, limiting Minnesota to a pair of Will Reichard Field goals. Spencer Shrader tacked on a 43-yard field goal to end the second quarter to put the Colts ahead by four at halftime.
A clock-chewing 12-play drive by the Colts in the third quarter stalled when quarterback Daniel Jones had to throw the ball away on third and 2 just inside Vikings territory. Shrader then missed a 56-yard field goal, ending a streak of 22 consecutive made field goals for the third-year kicker from Notre Dame.
Quarterback Kyler Murray, on the ensuing possession, ripped off Minnesota's biggest play of the game.
Facing a third-and-eight at the Colts' 40-yard line, Murray darted for 35 yards on a scramble – a gain that was, by a rather wide margin, the Vikings' longest of the game to that point (the previous was 21 yards). Murray then tossed a five-yard touchdown to tight end T.J. Hockenson to give Minnesota its first lead of the game.
The Colts got advantageous field position midway through the fourth quarter, though, when defensive tackle Grover Stewart tipped Reichard's 59-yard field goal attempt. It was Stewart's fourth career blocked field goal.
That meant the Colts took over at their own 49-yard line with eight and a half minutes remaining. Taylor and running back Seth McGowan pushed the Colts to the Vikings' 30-yard line, but Shrader's game-tying 48-yard field goal drifted wide right.
On the ensuing possession, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore notched his second sack of the game and then drew a key holding penalty; cornerback Kenneth Harris broke up a third-and-long pass to force a Reichard 52-yard field goal that put Minnesota up by six with 1:39 left.
The Colts took over possession at their own 33-yard line with one timeout needing a touchdown to win. Jones quickly found wide receiver Josh Downs for an 11-yard gain, but veteran safety Harrison Smith grabbed an interception on the next throw to seal Minnesota's victory.
The Colts take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Stadium in Week 7.