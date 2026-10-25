Colts fall to Vikings in cagey Week 7 matchup

A clock-chewing 12-play drive by the Colts in the third quarter stalled when quarterback Daniel Jones had to throw the ball away on third and 2 just inside Vikings territory. Shrader then missed a 56-yard field goal, ending a streak of 22 consecutive made field goals for the third-year kicker from Notre Dame.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, on the ensuing possession, ripped off Minnesota's biggest play of the game.

Facing a third-and-eight at the Colts' 40-yard line, Murray darted for 35 yards on a scramble – a gain that was, by a rather wide margin, the Vikings' longest of the game to that point (the previous was 21 yards). Murray then tossed a five-yard touchdown to tight end T.J. Hockenson to give Minnesota its first lead of the game.