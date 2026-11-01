Colts dismantled by Jaguars in Week 8 loss

Jacksonville jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime, with even the Colts' lone bright spot of the first 30 minutes – a Jaylahn Tuimoloau strip-sack of quarterback Trevor Lawrence – negated by a calamity. Shortly after Tuimoloau forced that fumble, which was recovered by ex-Ohio State teammate Caden Curry, a Daniel Jones pass slipped through the outstretched hands of tight end Tyler Warren and into the waiting arms of safety Rayuan Lane III, who returned the interception for a 92-yard pick six just before halftime.

Notably, one of the players who sprinted all the way down field after Lane was Taylor.

The Jaguars took control of the game early with a 98-yard opening drive, which ended with a 12-yard touchdown from Lawrence to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Tight end Nate Boerkircher caught a 31-yard touchdown from Lawrence and running back Bhayshul Tuten rumbled 39 yards for a score in the first half as well.

The Colts averaged just 3.4 yards per play in the first two quarters and turned the ball over twice, with the other giveaway coming on an errant pitch from running back Jonathan Taylor to wide receiver Josh Downs on a gadget play.