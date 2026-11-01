Colts dismantled by Jaguars in Week 8 loss

JACKSONVILLE – The Colts' first game in a post-Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner world did not end well, with the Jacksonville Jaguars dealing them a blowout defeat on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.
The final score of 42-7 tied the Jaguars' biggest margin of victory over the Colts in series history.
Jacksonville jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime, with even the Colts' lone bright spot of the first 30 minutes – a Jaylahn Tuimoloau strip-sack of quarterback Trevor Lawrence – negated by a calamity. Shortly after Tuimoloau forced that fumble, which was recovered by ex-Ohio State teammate Caden Curry, a Daniel Jones pass slipped through the outstretched hands of tight end Tyler Warren and into the waiting arms of safety Rayuan Lane III, who returned the interception for a 92-yard pick six just before halftime.
Notably, one of the players who sprinted all the way down field after Lane was Taylor.
The Jaguars took control of the game early with a 98-yard opening drive, which ended with a 12-yard touchdown from Lawrence to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Tight end Nate Boerkircher caught a 31-yard touchdown from Lawrence and running back Bhayshul Tuten rumbled 39 yards for a score in the first half as well.
The Colts averaged just 3.4 yards per play in the first two quarters and turned the ball over twice, with the other giveaway coming on an errant pitch from running back Jonathan Taylor to wide receiver Josh Downs on a gadget play.
Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. ripped off a 28-yard touchdown after halftime, and the Colts were able to get on the board after it when Jones threw a six-yard touchdown to a wide-open Downs with just under four minutes left in the third.
Tuten took a screen pass 25 yards for a touchdown to end the third quarter.
Jones threw his second interception of the game early in the third quarter, and with a 35-point lead, the Jaguars put in backup Quinn Ewers for the final 13:21 of Sunday's game. The Colts, too, tagged in backup Anthony Richardson Sr. on their ensuing possession; Jones finished the game having completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
If there's a silver lining in Sunday's loss, it's that the Colts won't return to Jacksonville until 2028. The Jagaurs will play their home games in Orlando and London next season, as EverBank Stadium – where the Colts haven't won since 2014 – will be closed for renovations.
Follow the action from Jacksonville as the Colts take on the Jaguars in an AFC South divisional matchup in Week 8,.