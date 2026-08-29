Rookies shine as Colts drop preseason finale to Detroit Lions

Gardner's interception was one of four turnovers forced by the Colts, with rookies wreaking havoc on Detroit. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher punched the ball out on a kickoff, with defensive end Caden Curry on the recovery. Defensive end George Gumbs Jr. also recorded a takeaway, forcing a strip-sack and recovering the ball. To round out the stellar day for rookies on defense, linebacker CJ Allen had a punch out that was recovered by UDFA defensive end Mitchell Melton.