Rookies shine as Colts drop preseason finale to Detroit Lions

The Colts closed out preseason play at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, losing 25-16 in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.
As head coach Shane Steichen said earlier in the week, starters played in the first two drives and made an immediate impact. Cornerback Sauce Gardner picked the Lions off on drive No. 2, a rarity for the All-Pro who has three career interceptions.
The offensive highlight of the first half came on the ground as running back DJ Giddens found the endzone for the first time in his career. Rookie Seth McGowan led the team in rushing with 20 yards on four carries. Anthony Gould led in receiving, totaling 51 yards on four catches.
The QB2 battle in gameplay concluded, with Anthony Richardson Sr. starting into the second quarter. He finished 7/10 for 80 passing yards, while Riley Leonard rounded out the first half, going 3/7 with 48 passing yards and an interception.
Easton Stick played the entire second half, going 8/15 in passing for 78 yards.
Gardner's interception was one of four turnovers forced by the Colts, with rookies wreaking havoc on Detroit. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher punched the ball out on a kickoff, with defensive end Caden Curry on the recovery. Defensive end George Gumbs Jr. also recorded a takeaway, forcing a strip-sack and recovering the ball. To round out the stellar day for rookies on defense, linebacker CJ Allen had a punch out that was recovered by UDFA defensive end Mitchell Melton.
As the kicking competition wound down, Blake Grupe took the first half from the hash marks and made kicks from 46 and 36 yards out. Shrader came in for the second half, nailing his lone attempt from 60 yards.
The Colts take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2026 preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.