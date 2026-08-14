Anthony Richardson Sr. finds groove, end zone in Colts' preseason opener vs. New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Colts kicked off their 2026 preseason slate with all but two starters on the sideline in a 13-13 tie with the New England Patriots on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
Those two starters – right tackle Jalen Travis and safety AJ Haulcy – only played in the first quarter. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, similarly, did not play his starters.
The main story Thursday, then, centered on the Colts' backup quarterback competition.
Anthony Richardson Sr. started and played the entire first half, completing 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards with six rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown on a QB sneak. The 24-year-old had a rocky start, with Richardson throwing incomplete on a play-action rollout on his first dropback and then throwing an interception on a ball that went through the hands of wide receiver Coleman Owen to end the Colts' first possession.
But Richardson, playing in his first game since Week 5 of the 2025 season – and in his first extended action since the Colts' second preseason game last year – bounced back and quickly found a rhythm, save for a lost fumble on a running play in the second quarter. Richardson completed 78.5 percent of his passes, his best rate in any preseason or regular season game as a pro, and averaged a healthy 8.8 yards per attempt.
Riley Leonard tagged in behind center for Richardson at halftime, with the plan for the Colts' two competitors to be Daniel Jones' backup to be reversed next weekend against the Atlanta Falcons (Leonard will start and play the first half, Richardson will play the second half).
Leonard threw an interception on a deep ball on his second pass attempt of the game and finished with 10 completions on 21 attempts for 89 yards.
Tight end Will Mallory led the Colts with with six catches on seven targets for 80 yards.
Both defensive ends the Colts selected in the 2026 NFL Draft – fifth-rounder George Gumbs Jr. and sixth-rounder Caden Curry – registered sacks in their preseason debuts.
Kicker Spencer Shrader blasted a 61-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 13. Because the NFL in 2021 eliminated overtime in preseason games, the game ended in a tie.
The Colts take on the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2026 preseason at Gillette Stadium.
The Colts kick off the 2026 preseason against the New England Patriots in Week 1, traveling to Gillette Stadium for their first game action of the season.