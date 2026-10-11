Stalled drives, explosive plays sink Colts in Week 5 loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Colts converted only one possession inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' 25-yard line into a touchdown and allowed scores of 80 and 50 yards in their 34-22 Week 5 loss on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
Four of those drives stalled after a first-and-goal set of downs, while Steelers running back Jaylen Warren became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to record both an 80-yard touchdown reception and 50-yard touchdown rush in the same game.
The loss dropped the Colts to 2-3 on the 2026 season ahead of next week's home date with the winless Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts struggled to slow down veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first half, with the future Hall of Famer completing his first 11 passes and 16 of 21 throws over the first and second quarter for 166 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 130.3.
Pittsburgh landed an early haymaker when running back Jaylen Warren dashed 80 yards after catching a swing pass from Rodgers – who was decked by defensive tackle Grover Stewart just after throwing the ball – for the game's first touchdown. The Colts were able to respond thanks to chunk gains on receptions by wide receivers Josh Downs and Laquon Treadwell, with tight end Tyler Warren punching in a fourth-and-goal carry for a one-yard touchdown.
Kicker Spencer Shrader connected on field goals from 57 and 56 yards in the first half. Shrader now has made four field goals of 55 or more yards with the Colts, more than any other player in franchise history.
The Colts opened the second half by quickly getting inside the Steelers' five-yard line on a 29-yard strike from quarterback Daniel Jones to Warren, but were unable to punch in a touchdown with a fresh set of goal-to-go downs. Shrader connected on a 22-yard field goal to end the drive.
Pittsburgh then responded with another Warren haymaker, this time in the form of a 50-yard rushing touchdown. Shrader responded with a 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter, his fourth of the game.
That kick brought the Colts within five, and a DeForest Buckner sack forced an important three-and-out. But despite a 20-yard rush by running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offense again stalled in a goal-to-go spot and settled for a 28-yard Shrader field goal.
That kick brought the score to 24-22 with 11:42 remaining.
But a 25-yard toss from Rodgers to wide receiver Germie Bernard on a third-and-two sparked the Steelers' response, which was finished on a 17-yard touchdown from Rodgers to tight end Pat Freiermuth on a third-and-six. Freiermuth's touchdown gave the Steelers a two-score advantage with six and a half minutes left.
The Colts were unable to mount anything on their ensuing possession, with Jones throwing incomplete on third- and fourth-and-long attempts for a turnover on downs. Pittsburgh added a field goal after the turnover on downs to increase their lead to 12 points.
Follow the action from Pittsburgh as the Colts take on the Steelers in Week 5 at Acrisure Stadium.