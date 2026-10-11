Stalled drives, explosive plays sink Colts in Week 5 loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Colts converted only one possession inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' 25-yard line into a touchdown and allowed scores of 80 and 50 yards in their 34-22 Week 5 loss on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Four of those drives stalled after a first-and-goal set of downs, while Steelers running back Jaylen Warren became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to record both an 80-yard touchdown reception and 50-yard touchdown rush in the same game.

The loss dropped the Colts to 2-3 on the 2026 season ahead of next week's home date with the winless Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts struggled to slow down veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first half, with the future Hall of Famer completing his first 11 passes and 16 of 21 throws over the first and second quarter for 166 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 130.3.