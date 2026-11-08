Colts lose fifth straight of the season to Cowboys

In their first game back at Lucas Oil Stadium in three weeks, the Colts lost their fifth consecutive game, falling 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys.
Rookies paved the way for the first Colts score of the afternoon. For the second week in a row, hometown defensive end Caden Curry tallied a fumble recovery. This week, it was forced by defensive end Laiatu Latu for his first forced fumble of the season.
The turnover set the offense up in the red zone, and the opening drive for the Colts ended in rookie running back Seth McGowan's first career touchdown, and the Colts' first lead in two weeks.
The lead only lasted through the Cowboys' next drive, when Dak Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson in the back of the end zone.
The Cowboys did not surrender the lead for the rest of the game, despite a 55-yard late third-quarter touchdown by wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
A successful challenge by the Colts in the fourth quarter, which overturned an initial call of down by contact to a fumble, seemed to shift momentum in the Colts' direction.
However, turnover issues plagued a promising drive, and a Jonathan Taylor fumble gave the ball right back to the Cowboys.
A strong stand by the defense gave the Colts another opportunity on offense, and they capitalized on it with a 59-yard game-tying field goal by Spencer Shrader.
While Shrader has been one of the more accurate kickers in the league this season, the Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey has been one of the best over the last four years.
But, when time came for him to line up for a 50-yard, and potentially game-winning, field goal, Aubrey went wide left.
Shrader, however, answered the call when his team needed it most.
Daniel Jones and the Colts marched down the field in a hurry, setting Shrader up for a 50-yarder that gave the Colts their first lead since the first quarter.
The Cowboys danced swiftly down field and punched the ball in, securing the 27-23 win.
An interception by Cowboys safety Caleb Downs ended the game.
The Colts take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 9.