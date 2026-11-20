HOUSTON – The Colts scored on their opening possession but didn't put any more points on the board in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football at Reliant Stadium in Week 11.

Houston improved to 4-7 while the Colts fell to 3-8 on the season.

The Colts fell behind 17-3 at halftime, with Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing a 42-yard touchdown to wide receiver Nico Collins and a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in the first 30 minutes.

While the Colts' offense generated a season-high four plays of 20-plus yards in the first half (all via passes), they only managed three field goal attempts by kicker Spencer Shrader. Shrader connected from 34 yards, had a 56-yard attempt sail wide left and had a 62-yard attempt blocked.

On the Colts' first offensive possession of the second half, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. sacked quarterback Daniel Jones in the end zone on a third-and-long for a safety, adding two more points to Houston's tally.

Stroud connected with tight end Marlin Klein later in the third quarter for a 13-yard score to balloon Houston's lead to 23 points.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. entered the game midway through the fourth quarter with the Texans leading 26-3. Jones finished the night having completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 45.9; he aired things out more than in previous weeks, with his average depth of target at 10.2 yards, his highest mark since Week 6.

Richardson went 0/2 and rushed one time for two yards in his lone possession.

The Colts were without both their starting tackles and both their starting outside cornerbacks on Thursday, with Bernhard Raimann (concussion), Jalen Travis (knee), Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee) all inactive.