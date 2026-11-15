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Game Recap

Colts snap five-game losing streak with win over Dolphins

The Colts won 24-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Nov 15, 2026 at 04:16 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts defense has struggled with forcing turnovers all season. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's squad had just six takeaways heading into Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, which is the second-lowest in the NFL.

Cornerback Justin Walley's strip sack, which was recovered by defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore in the endzone, was not only the defense's seventh turnover, but its first touchdown on the season.

The third-quarter score gave the Colts their first double digit lead since Week 6, and helped secure their first win since Week 4, taking down the Miami Dolphins 24-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both teams traded touchdowns to begin the second quarter, with rookie running back Seth McGowan finding the end zone for the second time in as many weeks.

To take the lead for good, veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell found the end zone for the first time this season, and the first time since Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Even though the Dolphins cut the lead to just two in the fourth quarter, the Colts defense stood strong, paving the way for the Colts to snap a five-game losing streak. A sack by rookie linebacker CJ Allen pushed the Dolphins back too far for a field goal, and a turnover on downs ended the game.

Game Photos: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 10

The Colts and Dolphins face off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

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